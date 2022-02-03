Today
Good Thunder Reading Series schedule for author Brett Biebel — 10 a.m. workshop, Emy Frentz Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; 3 p.m., talk on craft, Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union, Room 245; 7:30 p.m., reading, CSU 245.
Old Town Indigenous Art Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 300-800 blocks of Riverfront Drive.
Trivia Night — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center, 119 S. Front St.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $17 general admission, $15 for age 65 and older, children younger than 16. To order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Old Town Indigenous Art Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 300-800 blocks of Riverfront Drive.
Family Fun Night — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; registration not required.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $17 general admission, $15 for age 65 and older, children younger than 16. To order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
Holy Rocka Rollaz concert — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; tickets $20 at the door and are $15 in advance and available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee, or online at statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Cabaret La Ruse
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Nici Peper, Mal Murphy, Nate Boots.
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
Saturday
Polar Plunge fundraiser for Minnesota Special Olympics — noon, Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; www.plungemn.org/events/st-peter.
Old Town Indigenous Art Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 300-800 blocks of Riverfront Drive.
Third annual Winter Activities Event — 2-4 p.m., Lake Eagle Park; no admission fee.
Mandarin story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Scandinavian bake sale — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Dell Lutheran Church, rural Frost; www.dellfreechurch.org.
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $17 general admission, $15 for age 65 and older, children younger than 16. To order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Annie Mack-Becky Kapell concert — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave; $15 at the door or $12 in advance at www.mnsu.edu/music and select the News and Events link. For more information, call (507) 389-5549
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
The Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
North Mankato American Legion Post 518 — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
ProMusica Minnesota concert: “Trumpet Flourish!” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ in New Ulm; tickets $20 general admission, $5 for students; promusica.ticketleap.com/trumpet-flourish.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $17 general admission, $15 for age 65 and older, children younger than 16. To order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Operetta: “Iolanthe” — 2 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for students; call 344-7374 for more information.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
