Thursday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 6 p.m., Music on Parkway.
LEEP Legends fundraiser for Leisure Education for Exceptional People —5:45 p.m. alumni Home Run Derby, ISG Field, 601 Reed St.; 7:05 p.m. game; $25 for adults, $15 for ages 4-14. mankatoleep.org.
North Mankato’s Music in the Park concert series — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featured band: Joe Tougas and Associates; no admission fee
Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet concert — 7 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow
Friday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 6:30 p.m., Pedal Pull; 7 p.m., bar trivia.
Starling Shakespeare Company production: “As You Like It” — 6 p.m., Leas Schwickert Bandshell, Sibley Park; no admission fee.
Walker Hayes concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre; tickets start at $45.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Lone Canary (Folk/Americana)
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Colby
Saturday
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 8 a.m., pancake breakfast; Kids 1-mile race; 1 p.m., Tator Days Parade; 8:30 p.m., street dance.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Garden tours/fundraiser for Options for Women — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven Mankato and North Mankato sites. Saturday; $20, to reserve tickets, call 625-2229.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Family Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Hub, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; free event sponsored by Circle the Earth Recreation Organization.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Haldy and Mattie
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Javens Family Vineyard and Winery, Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 1 p.m., cribbage tournament.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Watowan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Music
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
The Landing on Madison, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around
Westwood Marina, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., 326 Madison Band
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Steve Firkins documentary: The Filmmakers” — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School choir room theater; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Steve Firkins documentary: The Filmmakers” — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School choir room theater; no admission fee.
Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.