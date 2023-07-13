Walker Hayes

Thursday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 6 p.m., Music on Parkway.

LEEP Legends fundraiser for Leisure Education for Exceptional People —5:45 p.m. alumni Home Run Derby, ISG Field, 601 Reed St.; 7:05 p.m. game; $25 for adults, $15 for ages 4-14. mankatoleep.org.

North Mankato’s Music in the Park concert series — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featured band: Joe Tougas and Associates; no admission fee

Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet concert — 7 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park; no admission fee.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow

Friday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 6:30 p.m., Pedal Pull; 7 p.m., bar trivia.

Starling Shakespeare Company production: “As You Like It” — 6 p.m., Leas Schwickert Bandshell, Sibley Park; no admission fee.

Walker Hayes concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheatre; tickets start at $45.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Lone Canary (Folk/Americana)

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Colby

Saturday

Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 8 a.m., pancake breakfast; Kids 1-mile race; 1 p.m., Tator Days Parade; 8:30 p.m., street dance.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Garden tours/fundraiser for Options for Women — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven Mankato and North Mankato sites. Saturday; $20, to reserve tickets, call 625-2229.

Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Watonwan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Family Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Hub, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; free event sponsored by Circle the Earth Recreation Organization.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Noon, Haldy and Mattie

Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Javens Family Vineyard and Winery, Mankato — 5 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Sunday

Eagle Lake Tator Days schedule — 1 p.m., cribbage tournament.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — 409 Eighth Ave., Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Watowan County Fair — 53 S. 11th St., St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Music

Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

The Landing on Madison, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around

Westwood Marina, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., 326 Madison Band

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Steve Firkins documentary: The Filmmakers” — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School choir room theater; no admission fee.

Tuesday

Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Steve Firkins documentary: The Filmmakers” — 7 p.m., St. Peter High School choir room theater; no admission fee.

Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

