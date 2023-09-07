Thursday
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 7 p.m., Drag Bargo, Wine Cafe; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Performing Arts presents indie artist Humbird — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $10; hss.mnsu.edu/music-events or call 389-5549.
Music in the Park — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; band: Watermelon Slush; no admission fee.
Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Theater, 110 Fulton St.; $12 at door.
Trivia games — 6 p.m., Loose Moose.
Friday
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 8 p.m., Queeraoke, Loose Moose Saloon; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
MRCI fundraiser: “Whose Line is it Mankato? — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; $100; www.mymrci.org.
Minnesota Shorts Play Festival — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Theater, 110 Fulton St.; $12 at door.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Billy Johnson
Javens Family Winery, Janesville — 5 p.m., Another Time Around
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 11:15 a.m., Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade, North Riverfront Drive; noon to 4 p.m., Pride Festival, Riverfront Park; 4 p.m., Pride Party, Atomic Star Tavern; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
32nd Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 10 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; rockbend.org.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; potluck meal and program about folk fiddle of Norway; open to public.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s ninth annual Human Foosball Tournament — noon, South Front Street; GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org.
Third annual Symphony on the Prairie — 6 p.m., north side of Benson Park, near Timm Road; no admission fee.
Music
Javens Family Winery — 5 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Barefoot Winos
Sunday
Ecumenical worship service — 12:30 p.m., Historic Methodist Church in Ottawa, 39204 Whittier St., Le Sueur; host: Ottawa Historians and the Le Sueur County Historical Society.
32nd Rock Bend Folk Festival — noon to 6 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; rockbend.org.
Pridefest 2023 schedule — 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Drag Brunches, Nolabelle (reservations necessary); 2-4 p.m., Youth Party, Wow!Zone; scmnpride.org/pridefest.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
