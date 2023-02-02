Thursday
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Friday
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 7-9 p.m., Minnesota Nice Night age 21-plus event; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Chess Night — 4-6 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; open to all skill levels; registration not required.
Music
American Legion, North Mankato — 7 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Tony Rook Band
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Andy Tackett
The WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Brady Wrede
Wine Cafe — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band; special guest: Daniel Halverson on fiddle
Saturday
Saturday Shenanigans — 9-11 a.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; Valentine-themed crafts for ages 1-5; free, registration not required.
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Snow Day in the Park, Veterans Park ice rinks; Super Snow Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Treaty Site History Center; noon, Polar Plunge, Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Documentary film about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1961 visit — 11 a.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center; no admission fee.
Repairs/skills cafè — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; free event, open to public.
Candlelight hike — 5-8 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, rural Fairfax; trail starts near Chalet.
MSU Music and Entertainment Industries presents: City Mouse with Mary Jane Alm and Andrea Lyn — 7 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 Madison Ave.; tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Dancing With the Mankato Stars — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; fundraiser for American Red Cross; www.dancingwiththemankatostars.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Scarlett Woods
Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., John Prine tribute: Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz, Ben Scruggs
Tuesday
Minnesota State University Performance Series concert by Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; call 389-5549 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
St. Peter Winterfest schedule — 7 p.m., trivia featuring Atomic Egg Drop, Patrick’s on Third; www.stpeterchamber.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
