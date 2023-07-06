Pile It On during Fun Days parade

Pile It On volunteers collect cash and non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf every year during the North Mankato Fun Days Parade. Here are the volunteers in 2021. This year's parade is 11 a.m. Saturday.

 Courtesy Pile It On

Thursday

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 5 p.m., carnival rides open, Wheeler Park, 402 Page Ave.; 6 p.m., The Band Stand, bingo games; 7:30 p.m., live music by IV Play; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Friday

47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 7 p.m., grand parade; 10 p.m., fireworks display; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 6:15 p.m., Kiddie Parade; 7 p.m., celebrity horseshoe tournament; 7:30 p.m., live music by Blue Ringers; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Jazz 10

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., grand parade; 2 p.m., Mankato Baltics game; 7:30 p.m., live music by Uncle Chunk; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.

47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 10 a.m., art fair; 10:30 a.m., Kids Zone opens; 11 a.m., classic car show; 11:40 a.m., Watona Park Blues Fest opens; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Billy Johnson

Sunday

North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., car show, petting zoo, tractor pull and pony rides; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.

47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 7:30 a.m., firemen’s pancake breakfast; 10 a.m., community worship service; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

