Thursday
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 5 p.m., carnival rides open, Wheeler Park, 402 Page Ave.; 6 p.m., The Band Stand, bingo games; 7:30 p.m., live music by IV Play; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Friday
47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 7 p.m., grand parade; 10 p.m., fireworks display; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 6:15 p.m., Kiddie Parade; 7 p.m., celebrity horseshoe tournament; 7:30 p.m., live music by Blue Ringers; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Jazz 10
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., grand parade; 2 p.m., Mankato Baltics game; 7:30 p.m., live music by Uncle Chunk; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 10 a.m., art fair; 10:30 a.m., Kids Zone opens; 11 a.m., classic car show; 11:40 a.m., Watona Park Blues Fest opens; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Billy Johnson
Sunday
North Mankato Fun Days schedule — 11 a.m., car show, petting zoo, tractor pull and pony rides; full schedule at: northmankatoactivities.com.
47th annual Madelia Park Days schedule — 7:30 a.m., firemen’s pancake breakfast; 10 a.m., community worship service; full schedule at: visitmadelia.com/event/annual-park-days-celebration.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Mankato Area Community Band — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
