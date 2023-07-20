Thursday
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; blueearthcountyfair.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; paddlefishdays.com.
Minnesota Original Music Fest — St. Peter; facebook.com/mnoriginalmusicfest.
Bavarian Blast — New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
North Mankato’s Music in the Park concert series — 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; featured band: In the Bind; no admission fee
Program: “The Great Northfield Bank Raid: Minnesotans Foil the James-Younger Gang” — 3 p.m., Mapleton Public Library; no admission fee.
Trivia contest — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose
Friday
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; blueearthcountyfair.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; paddlefishdays.com.
Bavarian Blast — New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Minnesota Original Music Fest — St. Peter; facebook.com/mnoriginalmusicfest.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Interactive reading of Dan Wahl’s “Ursa and the Animals” — 6 p.m., Sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Nick Hensley
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; blueearthcountyfair.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; paddlefishdays.com.
Bavarian Blast — New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Waseca Garden Club’s summer garden tours — 1-5 p.m., 315 N.E. Second Ave., 1321 S.E. Seventh St., 8109 360th Ave., 1216 S.E. Seventh St., 917 N. State St., Waseca; no admission fee.
Program about Charles Lindbergh’s barnstorming — 3 p.m. , Madison Lake Community Center.
Minnesota Original Music Fest — St. Peter; facebook.com/mnoriginalmusicfest.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — Blood Brothers
Sunday
Bavarian Blast — New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; blueearthcountyfair.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; paddlefishdays.com.
Minnesota Original Music Fest — St. Peter; facebook.com/mnoriginalmusicfest.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Sioux Valley Trails chapter of American Guild of Organists recital — 12:10 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; free-will donations accepted; agosiouxtrails.org.
Program: “The Great Northfield Bank Raid: Minnesotans Foil the James-Younger Gang” — 1 p.m., Lake Crystal Public Library; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.