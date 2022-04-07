Today
”History From the Balcony: Community Theater in New Ulm” — noon, State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; no admission fee.
Mankato Figure Skating Club show: “Inside and Out On Ice” — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; general admission $7.
The Gustavus Adolphus Theatre and Dance Department’s “To Love the World Harder” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets: $10 or $7 for senior citizens, at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
”The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Mully’s on Madison — 7 p.m., Jeff Carlson Band
Friday
New Ulm Quilt Show — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Ulm Event Center; $8.
Mankato Figure Skating Club show: “Inside and Out On Ice” — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; general admission $7.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10; blc.edu/box-office.
The Gustavus Adolphus Theatre and Dance Department’s “To Love the World Harder” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets: $10 or $7 for senior citizens, at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
”The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., 326 Madison Band
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Traveled Ground
Loose Moose — 9 p.m., Spoon Cherries
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Saturday
New Ulm Quilt Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Ulm Event Center; $8.
Recharge Mankato Expo — 10 a.m. -1 p.m., Minnesota State University Maverick All-Sports Dome; learn about the environmental and economic benefits of EVs; to register, go to www.recharge-mankato.org/events.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Gardening presentations — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; free.
Minnesota State University’s Rec N’ Read open house — 10 a.m.– noon, Clinical Sciences Building, 150 South Road; for grades K-5 and their families; games, activities, a book giveaway and information about Rec N’ Read’s after-school programs and summer camps; free.
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Speaker Linda Good will discuss “Education in Norway.” For more information, call 388-7139.
Poems for Pennies — 1-3 p.m., Sidetracked Salons, 420 Park Lane; Lucas Alan Dietsche will take on-the-spot requests to create poems on a Royal mechanical typewriter.
Bunnies on Belgrade Easter egg hunt for adults — 4-6 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; cost $10; tickets available at participating merchants.
Mankato Figure Skating Club show: “Inside and Out On Ice” — 7 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; general admission $7.
Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota pageant — 7 p.m., Montgomery American Legion Club; tickets $5.
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” — 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College; tickets $10; blc.edu/box-office.
The Knockouts and Chainsmoking Altar Boys blues concert — 7 p.m., Hooligan’s Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 at door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
The Gustavus Adolphus Theatre and Dance Department’s “To Love the World Harder” — 8 p.m., Rob and Judy Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets: $10 or $7 for senior citizens, at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
”The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m.,
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., The Fabulous Fatheads
The Purple Goose, Janesville — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
Mankato Figure Skating Club show: “Inside and Out On Ice” — 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.; general admission $7.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra “Music on the Hill” chamber music series — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College campus; Haydn’s “Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross”; $10-$25; tickets at: MankatoSymphony.org.
The Gustavus Adolphus Theatre and Dance Department’s “To Love the World Harder” — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College. Tickets: $10 or $7 for senior citizens, at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Monday
National Poetry Month reading series — 7 p.m., The Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; featuring Michael Bazzett and Marlin Jenkins; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Indie artist Humbird concert — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $10; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
