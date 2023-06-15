Thursday
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 Civic Center Plaza. Featured band: Nunnabove.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Janesville’s Hay Daze schedule — 5 p.m., pageants; 7 p.m., Main Stream Mayhem wrestling event; https://tinyurl.com/348kjbfw.
Friday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival — 4-10 p.m., The HUB, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; tickets $25-$50; www.facebook.com/solstice.mankato.
Janesville’s Hay Daze schedule — 9 a.m., golf tournament; 9 p.m., IV Play concert; https://tinyurl.com/348kjbfw.
Cleveland’s Cherry Creek Days schedule — 4 p.m., pork chop feed; 5 p.m., classic car show; 5:30 p.m., face painting and bike decorating; 8 p.m., Blue Ringers concert; clevelandmn.govoffice2.com.
Mountain Lake’s centennial Pow Wow celebration schedule — 7 p.m., Little Miss Mountain Lake Pageant; 8 p.m., live music; https://tinyurl.com/nhfw9ckx.
Bago Fun Fest fireworks display — dusk, Winnebago.
Relay for Life — 4 p.m., cancer education programs, music and activities, St. Peter Community Center; 6 p.m., survivor ceremony, Gorman Park; 9 p.m., luminaria ceremony; relayforlife.org/nicolletcountymn.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Movies in the Park — 8 p.m., Spring Lake Park; no admission fee. Movie: “The Super Mario Bros.”
Kenny Rogers tribute show — 7:30 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; $25-$30; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Double Down Daredevils
The Oleander — 8 p.m., 326 Madison Band
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
ArtSplash — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.; art fair/fundraiser for North Mankato Taylor Library.
Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival — 11 a.m.-10 p.m., The HUB, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; $25-$50; facebook.com/solstice.mankato.
Janesville’s Hay Daze schedule — 10 a.m., medallion hunt, kiddie carnival; 6:30 p.m.; https://tinyurl.com/348kjbfw.
Cleveland’s Cherry Creek Days schedule — 7:30 a.m., registration for Amazing Race; 9 a.m., Market Fest; Noon, Rad Zoo; 1 p.m., kiddie carnival; 3 p.m., parade; 4 p.m., firemen’s water fights, live music; 8 p.m., street dance; clevelandmn.govoffice2.com.
St. Peter’s second annual Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration schedule — 11 a.m., parade, community center; live music, dance performances, kids’ corner, basketball tournament; www.stpetergoodneighbor.org/events.
Mountain Lake’s centennial Pow Wow celebration schedule — 7 a.m., tractorcade; 9 a.m., bike trail ride; 10 a.m., alumni softball games; noon, alumni baseball games; 2 p.m., disc golf tournament; https://tinyurl.com/nhfw9ckx.
Fur-trading demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 for people age 5 and older who are not members of Brown County Historical Society.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Courtney Yasmineh
The Circle Inn — 7-10 p.m. Joe Tougas & Associates for KMSU Listener Appreciation Party
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Mankato Brewery (North Mankato) — 5 p.m., Key City Trio’s tribute to Bob Dylan and John Prine
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
