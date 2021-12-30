Ann and Joe

Today

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Friday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Cabaret show — 7:30 p.m., Mankato Playhouse, cabaret tickets at: mankatoplayhouse.com.

Music

Olives — 9 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Golden Bubble, Wells — 8 p.m., Powerhouse

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Saturday

First Day Hike — 10 a.m., begins at campground side of Minneopa State Park; free program, vehicle permits required.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397.

Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

