Today
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
VINE Memoir Writers presentation — 6 p.m., North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; no admission fee.
Dinner-theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40 for meal and show; www.katoballroom.com.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Dinner-theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40 for meal and show; www.katoballroom.com.
Music recital with cellist An-Lin Bardin and pianist Naomi Niskala — 7:30 p.m., Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee; face masks required.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
“Duelly Noted” — 7:30 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; $17 in advance, $22 at door; statestreet.org.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Matt Woods Band
Mully’s on Madison — Bambi Alexandra Band
Saturday
22Degrees: workout to support military veterans — 9-11:30 a.m., sledding hill at Sibley Park; $22; sponsored by Knutson and Casey; www.facebook.com/FitAndGritTraining
Craft/vendor show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Peter Armory, 1120 W. Swift St.
120th anniversary open house — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society,
424 Warren St.; admission fee waived.
Holiday arts-crafts and gift show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., River Hills Mall, Mankato.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
VINE Memoir Writers Group presentation — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 W. Main St.; no admission fee.
Photography show/music event — 4 p.m., Fort Road Studios, 218 Judson Fort Road East.
Dinner-theater: “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40 for meal and show; www.katoballroom.com.
MSU production: “Hay Fever” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $17; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., City Mouse
Mankato Brewery — 1 p.m., Hofftriune and Sunnee
The Wine Cafe — 4 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust
Indian Island Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
Holiday arts-crafts and gift show — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., River Hills Mall, Mankato.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Tuesday
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
