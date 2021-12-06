Railroad club open house

Children view exhibits at St. James Model Railroad Club's 2019 open house. The holiday tradition continues this year at 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

 Courtesy St. James Model Railroad Club

Today

St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Wonders” — noon, VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.; no admission fee, to register for seating, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Friday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.

Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 6 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 8:30 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Adam Steinke

The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Armstrong Blvd Brass Quintet

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6-8:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Saturday

Mankato Sons of Norway Christmas Julebord potluck — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church basement, 720 S. Second St. For more information, call 388-7139.

Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Wonders” — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota; no admission fee.

St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 7 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Christmas with Musicorum — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission tickets $15, student tickets $10.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Fat City All Stars

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Mully's on Madison — 8 p.m., Bambi Alexandra country show/open jam

North Mankato Legion Post 518 — 7 p.m., High Strung

Wine Cafe — River City Holiday II CD release party, 7-9 p.m. Sales benefit CADA

Sunday

Mankato Makerspace Maker Market — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave; 20 plus vendors, demonstrations, food.

Remembrance program to honor deceased children, grandchildren, siblings — 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway St., New Ulm; 6 p.m. potluck meal. Sponsor: The Compassionate Friends.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 1 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.

Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Music on the Hill:  “Oblivion” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; to order tickets, go to: MankatoSymphony.ticketleap.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 4 p.m. Sunday, Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre;  www.gustavustickets.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Monday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Tuesday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you