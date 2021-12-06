Today
St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Wonders” — noon, VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St.; no admission fee, to register for seating, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.
Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.
Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 6 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.
Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 8:30 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6 p.m., Adam Steinke
The Flame, St. Peter — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Armstrong Blvd Brass Quintet
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6-8:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Saturday
Mankato Sons of Norway Christmas Julebord potluck — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church basement, 720 S. Second St. For more information, call 388-7139.
Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Wonders” — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota; no admission fee.
St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.
Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 7 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Christmas with Musicorum — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission tickets $15, student tickets $10.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Fat City All Stars
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Mully's on Madison — 8 p.m., Bambi Alexandra country show/open jam
North Mankato Legion Post 518 — 7 p.m., High Strung
Wine Cafe — River City Holiday II CD release party, 7-9 p.m. Sales benefit CADA
Sunday
Mankato Makerspace Maker Market — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave; 20 plus vendors, demonstrations, food.
Remembrance program to honor deceased children, grandchildren, siblings — 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway St., New Ulm; 6 p.m. potluck meal. Sponsor: The Compassionate Friends.
Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Solstånd" — 1 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.
Mankato Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.
Music on the Hill: “Oblivion” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; to order tickets, go to: MankatoSymphony.ticketleap.com.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance'd "En Masse: The Choreographers' Gallery" — 4 p.m. Sunday, Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
