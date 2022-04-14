Today
”The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
”The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin
Loose Moose — 6 p.m., High Strung
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Saturday
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
”The Sound of Music” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Gayla; Fundraiser for South Central Minnesota Pride — 6-10 p.m.,
The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; ticket information at: scmnpride.org.
Music
Anchor Bar, Madison Lake — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., The Only
Sunday
”The Sound of Music” — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; tickets, $24 regular; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee
Monday
Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topic: Chinese language and culture.
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., choir room in Blue Earth Area High School; open to quilters of all levels, for more information, call 526-3979.
National Poetry Month reading series — 7 p.m., The Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; featuring Gretchen Marquette and Michael Torres; no admission fee.
Minnesota State University’s Jazz Mavericks performance — 7:30 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9, $7 for 12th graders and younger; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Tuesday
Project Community Connect resource expo — 1-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, downtown Mankato; leadership team includes Blue Earth County Supportive Housing, Greater Mankato Area United Way, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Lloyd Management, Minnesota Valley Action Council, Partners for Housing, South Central Minnesota Multi-County HRA and Southwest MN Housing Partnership.
Minnesota Valley Civil War Roundtable meeting — 6:30 p.m., New Ulm Public Library's meeting room.
MSU Department of Mass Communication Media Day lecture — 7 p.m., Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium; presentation on the Vietnam Black Soldiers Portrait Project; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Informational meeting about Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 Main St.
Film screening: “Give Back the Night” — 5 p.m., MSU’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom; includes sexual assault awareness discussion; no admission fee.
Mankato Paddling and Outings Club meeting — 7 p.m., Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church, North Mankato; program on water safety; no admission fee.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths under age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
