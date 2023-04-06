Something Rotten! 2 (copy)

Nostradamus (Ruby Carlson) tells Nick Bottom (William Hallock) that she has seen the future of the theater in this scene from MSU's production of "Something Rotten!" Shows are this week at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.

 Courtesy MSU Theatre

(This revised version reflects the cancellation of Dan Duffy Orchestra's show at The Loose Moose.)

Thursday

Free matinee — Noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; this month’s movie: “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

North Mankato Community Read 2023 final event — 6:30 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave. Book selection: “Mighty Fitz” by Michael Schumacher.

Minnesota Storytellers Event: Dessa — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Performing Arts Center, 320 Maywood Ave.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Friday

Panel discussion: A Conversation on Women in the Arts — 9:30 a.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; no admission fee.

Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

MusicChankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Adam Daniel

Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Saturday

Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt and Laurel

Tuesday

IYA with Nur-D concert — 8 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom; general admission $15; to purchase tickets online, go to: www.mnsuevents.com.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Self-guided tours — 2-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; no admission fee or registration requirement.

