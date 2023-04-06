(This revised version reflects the cancellation of Dan Duffy Orchestra's show at The Loose Moose.)
Thursday
Free matinee — Noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; this month’s movie: “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
North Mankato Community Read 2023 final event — 6:30 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave. Book selection: “Mighty Fitz” by Michael Schumacher.
Minnesota Storytellers Event: Dessa — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Performing Arts Center, 320 Maywood Ave.; $20 in advance, $25 day of show, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Friday
Panel discussion: A Conversation on Women in the Arts — 9:30 a.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; no admission fee.
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
MusicChankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Adam Daniel
Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Saturday
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt and Laurel
Tuesday
IYA with Nur-D concert — 8 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom; general admission $15; to purchase tickets online, go to: www.mnsuevents.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Self-guided tours — 2-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; no admission fee or registration requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.