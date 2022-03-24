Today
Minnesota State University production: “Twelve Angry Jurors” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets are $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; and $8 for MSU students; to order tickets, go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Friday
Minnesota State University production: “Twelve Angry Jurors” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets are $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths under age 16; and $8 for MSU students; to order tickets, go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Machinery Hill
The Loose Moose — 9 p.m., Spoon Cherries
WOW!Zone — 7 p.m., Rock of Ages Saturday
Minnesota State University production: “Twelve Angry Jurors” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets are $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths under age 16; and $8 for MSU students; to order tickets, go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee
Saturday
Civil War symposium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive; $25 for adult general admission; www.boyinblue.org.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Cole Swindell concert — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $39.75 plus applicable fees; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
Sunday
ProMusica concert: “Cello Treasures” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; $20; promusicamn.com.
Piano recital by Minnesota State University faculty member David Viscoli — 3 p.m., MSU, E.J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $9 for community members, $7 for grade 12 and younger; to order tickets, call 389-5549.
Monday
Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; basics of Spanish offered during this free session.
Tuesday
Jon Cleary concert — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s E.J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $22 in advance. $25 day of show, to order tickets, call 389-5549.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
