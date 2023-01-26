ProMusica

Today

Winterfest opening ceremony — 5 p.m., St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce office, 101 S. Front St.

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Adult spelling bee — 7 p.m., Mankato Brewery; for more information or to register, call: 345-5120.  

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt McAllister

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Traveled Ground

Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., High Strung

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Saturday

14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.

Soups for the Troops — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon; $15; advance tickets available at VFW Post 950; Elks Lodge 225 is host of benefit for local veterans.

Cornhole tournament/fundraiser for Royal Family Kids Camp — Noon, St. Peter Area Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.

Toy show — 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.

Poetry Read-Around — 4 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; free event, open to public.

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Rachael Hanel book reading of "Not the Camilla We Knew" with Joe Tougas and Associates — 7-10 p.m., NaKato Bar & Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Adam Daniel

D-bar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.

Toy show — 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.

ProMusica Minnesota concert: “Lunar New Year” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; general admission, $20, ticket discount for youths and students; promusicamn.com.

Music

Patrick's, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Adrian Barnett and The Questet

Monday

Movie Night free screening: "Ratatouille" — 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library System auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; free popcorn.

Tuesday

Minnesota State University Performance Series concert by Pieta Brown and The Taken — 7:30 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; call 389-5549 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

