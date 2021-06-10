Songs on the Lawn resumes 1 (copy)

Visitors enjoy lunch and music June 3 in Civic Center Plaza during the first Songs on the Lawn of the month. The popular lunchtime event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

 File photo

Today

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Mark Joseph & The American Soul.

Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.

Friday

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Outdoor movie event: “Frozen 2” — 7 p.m., Eagle Lake Elementary School. Sponsor: Mankato Community Education and Recreation. Event includes book drive, costume contest and complimentary light meal.

Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.

Music

Oleander Saloon — Karaoke

Sleepy Eye Brewing Company — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17); Victorian lawn games 1-3 p.m. on museum grounds.

Trike-A-Palooza fundraiser for United Way — 10:30 a.m., Ophthalmology Associates parking lot, 1630 Adams St.

Ambassadors’ Blues Fest — Noon, Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; stpeterambassadors.com/2021-ambassadors-blues-fest.

Vets building benefit concert by Connie Lee — 6 p.m., former Winnebago school building, 132 S.E. First Ave., Winnebago; $15.

Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.

Music

Neisens Bar, St. Peter — Karaoke

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m. JamBoyz

Sunday

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Music

Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.

Music

Mankato Brewery — Bully Pulpit.

Wednesday

United Way Men’s Event — 5 p.m., ISG Field, 601 Reed St.; tickets at: mankatounitedway.org.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

