Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Intergovernmental Center Grand Lawn, Civic Center Plaza. Band: Mark Joseph & The American Soul.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Friday
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Outdoor movie event: “Frozen 2” — 7 p.m., Eagle Lake Elementary School. Sponsor: Mankato Community Education and Recreation. Event includes book drive, costume contest and complimentary light meal.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Music
Oleander Saloon — Karaoke
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company — 7 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17); Victorian lawn games 1-3 p.m. on museum grounds.
Trike-A-Palooza fundraiser for United Way — 10:30 a.m., Ophthalmology Associates parking lot, 1630 Adams St.
Ambassadors’ Blues Fest — Noon, Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee; stpeterambassadors.com/2021-ambassadors-blues-fest.
Vets building benefit concert by Connie Lee — 6 p.m., former Winnebago school building, 132 S.E. First Ave., Winnebago; $15.
Highland Summer Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre, Minnesota State University; for more information, go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts/performances-tickets/ticket-information.
Music
Neisens Bar, St. Peter — Karaoke
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m. JamBoyz
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Mankato Area Community Band free concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park bandshell.
Music
Mankato Brewery — Bully Pulpit.
Wednesday
United Way Men’s Event — 5 p.m., ISG Field, 601 Reed St.; tickets at: mankatounitedway.org.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
