Today

Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: Space Hug

Friday

Archery in the Parks program — 4 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Los Rebeldes

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Plant sale/fundraiser for Holy Grounds —  8-11:30 a.m.,  Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.

Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.

Saint Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Princefest 2022 — 10 a.m., 501 Main St. Henderson;

facebook.com/pg/Prince-Legacy-Henderson-Project-Inc-335959473942449.

Drama Kids' "A Day With Ukraine" — 5-8 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Tickets: Admission fee: $25.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., The Lost Walleye Orchestra

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., 

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Dave Sandersfeld with Tanner Peterson

Sunday

Plant sale/fundraiser for Holy Grounds —  8-11:30 a.m.,  Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.

Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.

Park programs — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

"A Century of Walking Art": Lillian Simmer and Ann Tracy" opening — 1-5 p.m., Sibley County Historical Society, 700 Main St. 

ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Fairytales" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's  Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.

Music

The Landing, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around

Monday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Minnesota Brain Injury fundraiser: Brain Bash — 5-7 p.m., Jake's Stadium Pizza, 330 Stadium Road.

"Americans and the Holocaust" presentation about Nuremburg Trials — 6 p.m., St. Peter Public Library; no admission fee; presenter: Robert Eckers.

ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Mother Tongue" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's  Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.

Tuesday

Saint Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Le Sueur River Watershed celebration — 5-7:30 p.m., McGowan's Farm, 20001 Hawkeye Lane; no admission fee; lesueurriverwaters.wixsite.com/network.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Waseca Public Library's summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Innocent Reggae.

ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Young Artists" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's  Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.

Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; no admission fee.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's  Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.

Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.

Foreign policy expert Tom Hanson — 2 p.m., Pioneer Bank community room, 1450 Adams St.; no admission fee; Mankato Area Lifelong Learners program.

