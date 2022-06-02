Today
Songs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: Space Hug
Friday
Archery in the Parks program — 4 p.m., Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Los Rebeldes
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Plant sale/fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.
Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.
Saint Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Princefest 2022 — 10 a.m., 501 Main St. Henderson;
Drama Kids' "A Day With Ukraine" — 5-8 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Tickets: Admission fee: $25.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., The Lost Walleye Orchestra
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
The Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Dave Sandersfeld with Tanner Peterson
Sunday
Plant sale/fundraiser for Holy Grounds — 8-11:30 a.m., Centenary Church, 501 S. Second St.
Twilight Garden Club plant sale/fundraiser — 8 a.m. to noon, Historic Hubbard House Gardens, 606 S. Broad St.
Park programs — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
"A Century of Walking Art": Lillian Simmer and Ann Tracy" opening — 1-5 p.m., Sibley County Historical Society, 700 Main St.
ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Fairytales" — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.
Music
The Landing, Madison Lake — 3 p.m., Another Time Around
Monday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Minnesota Brain Injury fundraiser: Brain Bash — 5-7 p.m., Jake's Stadium Pizza, 330 Stadium Road.
"Americans and the Holocaust" presentation about Nuremburg Trials — 6 p.m., St. Peter Public Library; no admission fee; presenter: Robert Eckers.
ProMusica Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Mother Tongue" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.
Tuesday
Saint Peter Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Le Sueur River Watershed celebration — 5-7:30 p.m., McGowan's Farm, 20001 Hawkeye Lane; no admission fee; lesueurriverwaters.wixsite.com/network.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Waseca Public Library's summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Innocent Reggae.
ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "Young Artists" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.
Mankato Area Community Band outdoor concert — 7:30 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
ProMusicia Minnesota Chamber Music Festival concert: "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" — 7 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College's Trinity Chapel; promusicamn.com/concerts.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Foreign policy expert Tom Hanson — 2 p.m., Pioneer Bank community room, 1450 Adams St.; no admission fee; Mankato Area Lifelong Learners program.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
