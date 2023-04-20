StateParks1 (web only)

Sherri Nesseth, of St. Paul, takes in the view overlooking the bison range at Minneopa State Park in June 2021. Visitors to any of Minnesota's state parks or state recreational areas will not be required to purchase vehicle permits Saturday.

 Dan Greenwood

Thursday

Free matinee — Noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Home.”

First Thursday presentation: “Healing Religious-Based Trauma” by Sarah Parker — 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 East Hickory St.; no admission fee.

Senior Expo — 1-4 p.m., St. Peter Community Center. 601 S. Washington Ave.; no admission fee; music by Bullypulpit Bluegrass.

”Tell Me A Story” storytelling event — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; free; topic: “Adrenaline.”

Student production: “The Plot ... Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.

Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.

Minnesota State University production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas

Friday

Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; fundraiser for Pages Past Bookstore fundraiser.

Student production: “The Plot ... Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.

Student production: “The Mouse that Roared”— 7 p.m., Mankato East High School Auditorium. Tickets: $10 for adults; and $8 for students; VIP Gold Card accepted for ages 62 and older.

Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

MSU production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Amy Manette Band

Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Wine Café — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Saturday

Earth Day Festival — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Schellberg Gym and nearby courtyard; no admission fee.

Styrofoam recycling event — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., public works center, 501 S. Victory Drive; no disposal fee; one carload limit.

Brown County Historical Society used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.

Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Free Park Day — Minnesota state parks and recreation areas; vehicle permit requirement waived; www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Wounded Warrior vs Law Enforcement Officers exhibition hockey game — 2:15 p.m., All Seasons Arena. Proceeds distributed to families of wounded military veterans;

Warriors vs. Leo’s exhibition game on Facebook.com.

Student production “The Mouse that Roared”— 2 and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School Auditorium. Tickets: $10 for adults; and $8 for students; VIP Gold Card accepted for ages 62 and older.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra season final concert: “Towering Triumph” — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.

Student production: “The Plot...Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.

Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.

MSU production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Sunday

Mankato Children’s Chorus Spring concert — 2 p.m., Christ Chapel; Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $12, adults; discount tickets for youths and senior citizens; www.mankatochildrenschorus.org.

Musicorum Spring concert — 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission $15, discount tickets for students.

Monday

Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; fundraiser for Pages Past Bookstore fundraiser.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Words & Wine: A Reading Series for National Poetry Month — 7 p.m., Wine Café, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; poets slated: Michael Bazzett, Su Hwang, Michael Kleber-Diggs and Matt Rasmussen.

