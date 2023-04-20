Thursday
Free matinee — Noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Home.”
First Thursday presentation: “Healing Religious-Based Trauma” by Sarah Parker — 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 East Hickory St.; no admission fee.
Senior Expo — 1-4 p.m., St. Peter Community Center. 601 S. Washington Ave.; no admission fee; music by Bullypulpit Bluegrass.
”Tell Me A Story” storytelling event — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.; free; topic: “Adrenaline.”
Student production: “The Plot ... Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Minnesota State University production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Circle Inn — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas
Friday
Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; fundraiser for Pages Past Bookstore fundraiser.
Student production: “The Plot ... Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.
Student production: “The Mouse that Roared”— 7 p.m., Mankato East High School Auditorium. Tickets: $10 for adults; and $8 for students; VIP Gold Card accepted for ages 62 and older.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
MSU production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., The Amy Manette Band
Indian Island Winery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee
Wine Café — 5 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra
Saturday
Earth Day Festival — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Schellberg Gym and nearby courtyard; no admission fee.
Styrofoam recycling event — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., public works center, 501 S. Victory Drive; no disposal fee; one carload limit.
Brown County Historical Society used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Free Park Day — Minnesota state parks and recreation areas; vehicle permit requirement waived; www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Wounded Warrior vs Law Enforcement Officers exhibition hockey game — 2:15 p.m., All Seasons Arena. Proceeds distributed to families of wounded military veterans;
Warriors vs. Leo’s exhibition game on Facebook.com.
Student production “The Mouse that Roared”— 2 and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School Auditorium. Tickets: $10 for adults; and $8 for students; VIP Gold Card accepted for ages 62 and older.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra season final concert: “Towering Triumph” — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
Student production: “The Plot...Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
MSU production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Sunday
Mankato Children’s Chorus Spring concert — 2 p.m., Christ Chapel; Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $12, adults; discount tickets for youths and senior citizens; www.mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Musicorum Spring concert — 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission $15, discount tickets for students.
Monday
Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; fundraiser for Pages Past Bookstore fundraiser.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Words & Wine: A Reading Series for National Poetry Month — 7 p.m., Wine Café, 301 N. Riverfront Drive; poets slated: Michael Bazzett, Su Hwang, Michael Kleber-Diggs and Matt Rasmussen.
