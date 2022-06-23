Songs on the Lawn (web image)

Eli Ryan chases Natalie Carrol as she pulls a ball past the crowd listening to City Mouse in 2017 during that June's Songs on the Lawn concert at Civic Center Plaza. The band is featured again today for the music series in Civic Center Plaza.

 File photo

TodaySongs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: City Mouse.

Kenny Ahern Comedy Show — 10 a.m., North Mankato Police Annex; no admission fee.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

National Typewriter Day activity — 4-6 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; Lucas Dietsche typing up poetry for participants.

Railroad Days — St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.

Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Beer, Brats & Bourbon for BackPack 2022 in-person event — 5:30 p.m., Feeding Our Community Partner’s warehouse, 2021 W. Howard Drive; tickets $60; for more information, go to:

m.facebook.com/events/1379603499158751.

Music

Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around

Friday

Railroad Days — St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.

Music

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Freaque

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, New Ulm.

Presentation by Tom Hanson, retired U.S. foreign service officer — 2 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Minnesota State University; no admission fee, free parking in visitor’s lot. Sponsor: Mankato Area Lifelong Learners.

Railroad Days Gandy Dancer Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.

Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Autofest’s free drive-in movie — 9:30 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm.

Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 6:15 p.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.

Music

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz

Sunday

Autofest car and motorcycle show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm; no admission fee.

Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 10 a.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.

Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Music

Westwood Bar and Grill — 4 p.m.,

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Music in the Park — 7 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; band: Pint Size Polkas

Tuesday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Chris Koza

Mankato Area Community Band patriotic concert — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park,

811 S. Broad St.; free.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

”Americans and the Holocaust” movie showing — 1 p.m., ”Denial”, St. Peter Public Library; free.

Comedy open mike — 7 p.m., Circle Inn Bar.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

