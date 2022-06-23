TodaySongs on the Lawn — 11 a.m., Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee; band: City Mouse.
Kenny Ahern Comedy Show — 10 a.m., North Mankato Police Annex; no admission fee.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
National Typewriter Day activity — 4-6 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; Lucas Dietsche typing up poetry for participants.
Railroad Days — St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.
Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 7-9 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Beer, Brats & Bourbon for BackPack 2022 in-person event — 5:30 p.m., Feeding Our Community Partner’s warehouse, 2021 W. Howard Drive; tickets $60; for more information, go to:
m.facebook.com/events/1379603499158751.
Music
Mankato Brewery — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
Friday
Railroad Days — St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Freaque
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, New Ulm.
Presentation by Tom Hanson, retired U.S. foreign service officer — 2 p.m., Ostrander Auditorium, Minnesota State University; no admission fee, free parking in visitor’s lot. Sponsor: Mankato Area Lifelong Learners.
Railroad Days Gandy Dancer Parade — 6 p.m., St. James; Facebook.com/RailroadDays.
Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Autofest’s free drive-in movie — 9:30 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm.
Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 6:15 p.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Music
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
Autofest car and motorcycle show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm; no admission fee.
Self-guided tours of Palmer House and old St. John’s School — approximately 10 a.m., across the street from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Music
Westwood Bar and Grill — 4 p.m.,
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Music in the Park — 7 p.m., German Park, New Ulm; band: Pint Size Polkas
Tuesday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Waseca Public Library’s summer concert series — 7 p.m., Trowbridge Park, Waseca. Band: Chris Koza
Mankato Area Community Band patriotic concert — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Park,
811 S. Broad St.; free.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
”Americans and the Holocaust” movie showing — 1 p.m., ”Denial”, St. Peter Public Library; free.
Comedy open mike — 7 p.m., Circle Inn Bar.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.