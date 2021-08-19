This revised version corrects the location of guided tours of U.S.-Dakota War battle sites on Saturday).
Today
U.S.-Dakota War commemoration speaker: Historian/author Corrine Marz —12:15 p.m., Turner Hall, New Ulm; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Plaza; music by The Federales.
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Friday
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org.
U.S.-Dakota War commemoration speaker: Mayor Terry Sveine — 12:15 p.m., Turner Hall, New Ulm; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Hot Jazz for Decent People: Adrian Barnett and Friends — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park pavilion, St. Peter; donations to Arts Center of Saint Peter accepted.
Music
The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m., The Blue River Combo
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Saturday
Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henderson; hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com.
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
A Day of Hope worship event — 1-5 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
U.S.-Dakota War commemoration guided tour of battle sites — 2 p.m., New Ulm; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
End of Summer Celebration grand parade — 6 p.m., Sleepy Eye; www.sleepyeyechamber.com.
KMSU Presents The Golden Hour: Machiko and Cabaret la Ruse — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
Javens Family Vineyard, rural Mankato —Another Time Around
Sunday
Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org.
U.S.-Dakota War commemoration guided tour of Pioneer Cemetery — 2 p.m., New Ulm Cemetery; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College parking lot.
Fare For All drive-thru food sales — 3:30 p.m., New Creations Church, 1124 N. River Drive; fareforall. org.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
