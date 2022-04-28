Mankato Children's Chorus (web only)

Mankato Children's Chorus perform an in-person concert in 2018. The group's 2022 Spring concert is 2 p.m. Sunday at Christ Chapel.

 Courtesy Mankato Children's Chorus

Today

Prairie Winds Middle School’s student play: “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” — 5 p.m., Mankato East High School; no admission fee.

Concert Wind Ensemble performance — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Friday

Prairie Winds Middle School’s student play: “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” — 5 p.m., Mankato East High School; no admission fee.

Spring Dance Concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Mal Murphy and Ryan Stubbe.

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Man’s Last Chance

WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

Wine Cafe — 5 p.m., Peter Klug

Saturday

Brown County Historical Society’s annual book sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brown County Museum annex, 12 North Broadway, New Ulm; $3 for bag of books.

YWCA’s Girls on the Run 5K — 10 a.m., Spring Lake Park, 650 Webster Ave.

How-To Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Waseca Public Library; free sessions in a variety of activities include making sourdough bread, tie-dyeing and pickleball.

Presentation by author William Kent Krueger — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.

Spring Fling — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Mankato/Hub Food Park; food trucks, live music.

Riverblenders Spring show — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; $15 at door; $13 in advance, tickets at Nutter Clothing in St. Peter, Mankato Cub and Hy-Vee stores; discount tickets available to students.

Spring Dance Concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission $9.

Jivin Ivan and The Kings of Swing concert — 7 p.m., Waseca Art Center; admission fee: $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Machiko and the Houligans

Lost Sanity Brewing, Madelia — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Mark Braun

Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Spoon and Cherries

Sunday

Czech May Day celebration — noon to 5 p.m., Heritage Park, Montgomery.

Mankato Children’s Chorus Spring concert — 2 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; no admission fee, donations accepted.

MSU Student Dance Showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $5.

Monday

Languages Without Borders program — 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.

Mankato Area Lifelong Learners’ presentation about the war in Ukraine — 4-6 p.m., community room at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.; no admission fee.

Tuesday

{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}”Understanding NEAR Science: Building Self-healing Communities —{/strong} 9 a.m. registration, Turner Hall, 102 S. State St., New Ulm; for more information, contact First Collaborative of Brown County or Brown County Mental Health and Wellness Action team.

Wednesday

Star Wars Day — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; for more information, call 345-5120.

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you