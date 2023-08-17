Thursday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — Le Center; lesueurcountyfair.org/schedule-2023.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near intergovernmental center, Mankato; no admission fee; band: Holy Rocka Rollaz.
Trivia contest — 6 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center.
Music in the Park — 6-9 p.m., Lake Eagle Park; music by Debbie Anthony Band; event part of Greater Mankato Area United Way kickoff.
Centenary Social Justice Theatre production: “The Wizard of Oz” — 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.; no admission fee.
Friday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — Le Center; lesueurcountyfair.org/schedule-2023.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Free outdoor family event — 6 p.m., Eagle Lake Elementary School; “The Mighty Ducks” showing at dusk.
Centenary Social Justice Theatre production: “The Wizard of Oz” — 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Dan Israel
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Real Jazz Combo
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Nate Boots
Saturday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — Le Center; lesueurcountyfair.org/schedule-2023.
Rock Recon VI — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10-Lyle C. Pearson Sr.
Free Family Play Day highlighting Fire Safety Education Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Children‘s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bender Park, Henderson; no admission fee; hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com/event-schedule.
Presentation by crime writer Frank F. Weber — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee.
Honey farm (Hoffman Apiaries) open house — noon to 4 p.m., 4661 420th (42X) Ave., Janesville; no admission fee for Waseca County Historical Society event.
Day of Hope — 1-6 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; free ecumenical event includes variety of religious music.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5; call 720-1790 for more information.
Centenary Social Justice Theatre production: “The Wizard of Oz” — 2 and 7 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 501 S. Second St.; no admission fee.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Big Lake
Sunday
Le Sueur County Free Fair — Le Center; lesueurcountyfair.org/schedule-2023.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
