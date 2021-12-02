Today
Chanukah community celebration, 5 p.m., Jackson Park.
Turner Talks: Agriculture presentation — 5 p.m., Turner Hall, 102 S. State St., New Ulm; no admission fee; to reserve seating, call 354-2022.
Montgomery Torchlight Parade — 6:30 p.m., north end of town.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Pianist Lorie Line’s 2021 Christmas tour — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $55.
Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday lights display — 6-10 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, 409 N.E. Eighth Ave., Waseca; donations to area food shelves and Bethlehem Inn accepted.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Fall dance concert — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; general admission $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 6:30 p.m., Tougas, Boots and Scruggs
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Printmaking demonstration — 10 a.m. to noon, Cellar Press, lower level of Grand Kabaret, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Bells on Belgrade — 2-6 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; 6:30 p.m. parade.
Fall dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; general admission $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Jazz Mavericks/Contemporary Singers holiday concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; general admission $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Holiday lights display — 6-10 p.m., Waseca County Fairgrounds, 409 N.E. Eighth Ave., Waseca; donations to area food shelves and Bethlehem Inn accepted.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” —{span} 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: {/span}ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975{span}.{/span}
Music
Purple Goose, Janesville — 6 p.m., Another Time Around
WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Sunday
Student dance showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Drive; $5.
Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.
Concert Choir and Chamber Singers holiday concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; general admission $9; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Monday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Senior Center Fall Music Program: Maude Hixson — 2 p.m., St. Peter Community Center Room 219; no admission fee.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6397. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.