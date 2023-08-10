Brown County Fair

Alex Resch holds her champion breeding ewe Dash while being judged at the Brown County Free Fair in 2021. This year's fair is today through Sunday in New Ulm.

 File photo

Thursday

Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near intergovernmental center, Mankato; no admission fee; featuring International Reggae All Stars.

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.

Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.

Meat-a-palooza fundraiser for Farmamerica — 6 p.m., Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; 21+ event, $75 at door.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Trivia contest — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose

Music

The Lakes, Lake Crystal — 5 p.m., The Spoon Cherries

Friday

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.

Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Hot Jazz for Decent People — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park; no admission fee; band: EZ Jazz Trio.

Comedy show — 7:30 p.m., The Loose Moose

North Mankato’s Movies in the Park — 8 p.m., Benson Park; no admission fee; concessions sold until 10 p.m.

MSU free summer outdoor film — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University’s outdoor amphitheater; screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Free parking available in Gold Lot 11.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow

The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mighty Zach Attack

The Oleander Saloon — 8 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Saturday

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.

Breakfast on the Farm — 7 a.m., River Hills AG, 59282 187th St., Mankato; free-will offerings accepted.

Mini Vets Fest — noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.

Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Star Party — 8-11 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs site, rural Comfrey; free.

Music

Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian 6:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

The Circle Inn, North Mankato — 7 p.m., Loose Gravel

Sunday

Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive.

Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.

Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.

Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Music

Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Nicollet County fairgrounds — noon, Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective presentation — 2 p.m., New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway St.; no admission fee.

Tuesday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.

