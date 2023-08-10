Thursday
Alive After 5 — 5-7:30 p.m., outdoor plaza near intergovernmental center, Mankato; no admission fee; featuring International Reggae All Stars.
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
Meat-a-palooza fundraiser for Farmamerica — 6 p.m., Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca; 21+ event, $75 at door.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Trivia contest — 6 p.m., The Loose Moose
Music
The Lakes, Lake Crystal — 5 p.m., The Spoon Cherries
Friday
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Hot Jazz for Decent People — 7-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park; no admission fee; band: EZ Jazz Trio.
Comedy show — 7:30 p.m., The Loose Moose
North Mankato’s Movies in the Park — 8 p.m., Benson Park; no admission fee; concessions sold until 10 p.m.
MSU free summer outdoor film — 9 p.m., Minnesota State University’s outdoor amphitheater; screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Free parking available in Gold Lot 11.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Tim Cheesebrow
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Mighty Zach Attack
The Oleander Saloon — 8 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Saturday
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Breakfast on the Farm — 7 a.m., River Hills AG, 59282 187th St., Mankato; free-will offerings accepted.
Mini Vets Fest — noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.; pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Star Party — 8-11 p.m., Jeffers Petroglyphs site, rural Comfrey; free.
Music
Scoops Ice Cream, Elysian — 6:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
The Circle Inn, North Mankato — 7 p.m., Loose Gravel
Sunday
Cone with a Cop — 2-4 p.m., Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive.
Brown County Fair — New Ulm; browncountyfreefair.com.
Nicollet County Fair — St. Peter; nicolletcountyfair.com.
Eggstravangza community festival — Gaylord; www.facebook.com/GaylordEggDays.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Schell’s Biergarten, New Ulm — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Nicollet County fairgrounds — noon, Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective presentation — 2 p.m., New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway St.; no admission fee.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-5:30 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
