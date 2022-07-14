Today
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park — 5:30–7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park, Garfield Avenue side. Band: Spoon Cherries; no admission fee.
Bavarian Blast — 5:30 p.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.
Friday
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Concert on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., outside Ignition Fitness, 1960 Commerce Drive. Band: The Coyotes. Proceeds support community partner, the Blue Earth Project.
Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
One act plays by HCHY youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.
Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.
Music
The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Brady Wrede.
Saturday
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon open — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2. North Broadway, New Ulm.
Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Rockin’ on the Hill — gates open 4:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill, 145 Good Counsel Drive. General admission $10 in advance; $20 at gate; rockinonthehill.com/tickets.
One-act plays by Healthy Community-Healthy Youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.
Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe. Featuring DeShawn Graves; no cover charge.
Music
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.
Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.
Bavarian Blast Parade — 12:30 p.m., near Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.
Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 2 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.
Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
