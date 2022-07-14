Healthy Communities Healthy Youth logo

Brown County's Healthy Community-Healthy Youth group is performing one-act plays at The Grand Kabaret.

Today

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Music in the Park — 5:30–7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park, Garfield Avenue side. Band: Spoon Cherries; no admission fee.

Bavarian Blast — 5:30 p.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.

Friday

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Concert on Commerce — 4-6 p.m., outside Ignition Fitness, 1960 Commerce Drive. Band: The Coyotes. Proceeds support community partner, the Blue Earth Project.

Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

One act plays by HCHY youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.

Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.

Music

The WOW! Zone — 6 p.m., Brady Wrede.

Saturday

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon open — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2. North Broadway, New Ulm.

Bavarian Blast — 11 a.m. to midnight, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.

Rockin’ on the Hill — gates open 4:30 p.m., Good Counsel Hill, 145 Good Counsel Drive. General admission $10 in advance; $20 at gate; rockinonthehill.com/tickets.

One-act plays by Healthy Community-Healthy Youth group — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets $5 at the door.

Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., The Wine Cafe. Featuring DeShawn Graves; no cover charge.

Music

Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Sunday

Watonwan County Fair — St. James; watonwancountyfair.com.

Waseca County Free Fair — Waseca; wasecacountyfreefair.com.

Bavarian Blast Parade — 12:30 p.m., near Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm; bavarianblast.com.

Sleepy Eye Community Theater’s “West Side Story” — 2 p.m., St. Mary’s School Auditorium. Tickets at door: $9, adults; $7 students.

Monday

North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Tuesday

Summertime organ recitals — 12:10 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St. Featured organist: Chad Winterfeldt.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry St.

Classic Car Roll-In — 5-8 pm., Henderson.

Wednesday

Pfeffer games — Noon, The WOW!Zone.

Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

