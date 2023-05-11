Thursday
Governor’s Fishing Opener schedule — 1-3 p.m., open house, Waterville Hatchery, 50317 Fish Hatchery Road; 6 p.m., Azby Band, Lucky Lure, Madison Lake; mngovernorsopener.com.
Free matinee — noon, Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 E. Main St.; movie: “Big Hero 6.”
Trivia contest — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose.
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 8 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Friday
Governor’s Fishing Opener schedule — noon to 5 p.m., Bison ambassadors available, Minneopa State Park; 7 p.m., Blue Ringers, The Landing on Madison, Madison Lake; mngovernorsopener.com.
Minnesota River Builders’ Raw Fusion — 8 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; fashion show/fundraiser for schools offering trades and construction education; tickets start at $50; mnrba.com/raw-fusion.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 8 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Real Big Band concert — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; $15 at the door.
Music
The Grand, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Watermelon Slush
WOW!Zone — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Saturday
Governor’s Fishing Opener schedule — 8 a.m., launch ceremony, Bray Park, 22214 Oriole Road, Madison Lake; 1:30 p.m., Jeremy Poland Band, Anchor Bar and Grill, Madison Lake; 2 p.m., Sean Benz Band, The Landing on Madison; 7 p.m., Nowhere Fast Band, The Anchor Bar and Grill; mngovernorsopener.com.
Mankato Sons of Norway program/meeting — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Topic: Syttende Mai. Guests welcome.
Manifest 2023 festival — noon to 8 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; suggested donation $10; facebook.com/midwestartcatalyst.
Singing Hills Chorus’ Good Vibes concert — 1 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; general admission, $10; chorus created for people with dementias and their care partners; singinghillschorus.org.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 8 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Lost Walleye Orchestra
Loose Moose Saloon — 6 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Sunday
Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department production: “Fewer Emergencies” — 2 p.m., Anderson Theater; $10; gustavustickets.com.
Merely Players’ production: “Oklahoma” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; $21.05 plus tax; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Blame Not the Bard
Monday
Blue Earth Valley Quilters meeting — 7 p.m., Blue Earth Area High School media center. Speaker: Kristi Feist of Humble Heart Quilt Shop in Wells.
Tuesday
Author presentation: Abby Jimenez — 7 p.m., Waseca Public Library; no admission fee.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Pops Choir Concert — 7:30 p.m., St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center; choir fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., school commons; adult tickets $5.
