Today
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Music in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wheeler Park; DW3.
Minnesota State University production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Trivia games — 6-8 p.m., The Loose Moose Saloon; for more information, call 345-1446.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 6 p.m.,
Friday
Family Fun Night — 6:30 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; Disney-theme crafts, games and treats; registration not required.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Wine Café — 5 p.m, Dan Duffy Orchestra
NaKato — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Becky Borneke and In a Bind
Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Fall Author Series: 2021 Theodore Seuss Geisel Award winner David LaRochelle — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library; LaRochelle of author of “See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog.”
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “See, Hear, Play Music” — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; no admission fee.
Party on the Prairie Fall Festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Mapleton Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Heritage Park; 1:30 p.m. performance by Another Time Around.
Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 319 E. Main St., Waterville; free-will donations accepted.
MSU Performance Series: Paul Mayasich Band Scottie Miller Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Kaiserhoff, New Ulm — 5 p.m., Concord Singers
Sunday
Octoberfest/Bible camp fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Monday
North Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Tuesday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m., corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Trivia — 7 p.m., Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter.
MSU Performance Series: Two Girls & A Boyd — 7:30 p.m., E.J. Halling Recital Hall; $10 general admission; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Wednesday
Pfeffer games — noon, The WOW!Zone.
Le Sueur County Historical Society Art History Program: David Maass — 6:30 p.m., Elysian Tourism Center; no admission fee.
Exhibits, events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.