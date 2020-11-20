I remember Christmas Day 1995. We’d unwrapped all our presents, and my little sister burst into a boisterous rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” A wave of depression crashed over me. In that moment, we were as far from Christmas as we’d ever been.
“Stop singing,” I grumbled. “Christmas is over.”
For me, holiday music is inextricably linked to childhood. These songs activate memories of glittering lights, glowing candles, the mystery of presents piled beneath the tree — and anxiety.
I was an anxious kid. One Christmas, probably the same year I shushed my sister, I threw up at Grandma’s house. I didn’t have the flu or eat too many cookies — it was nerves. I could hardly stand the wait for Christmas. And the music — choirs, swelling strings, jingling bells — became the soundtrack to these annual anxiety attacks. When I hear Christmas music out of season — even as soon as Christmas night — I’m overwhelmed by sensations of loss, desperation, sadness. The holidays elevate our energies, allowing us, for just a moment, to believe in magic — and when they’re over, we crash back to reality. It hurts.
OK, OK. I have a flair for the dramatic, especially when it comes to Christmas. Over the past decade, I’ve produced a lot of holiday-themed art: two holiday horror movies about a Christmas beast called Santacabra; a stage play adaptation of Santacabra (the pandemic spoiled that production), and, just this year, a holiday album, "River City Holiday: A Yuletide Collection of Mankato Music." Talk about facing your fears!
Last November The Free Press approached me with the idea to release a compilation album of local musicians performing holiday songs in 2020. They asked if I could record it. Even though this meant I’d be listening to Christmas music out of season, I agreed. I love big projects.
Enter: quarantine.
While the springtime shutdown delayed the start of production, it allowed me to save money for extra gear and hone my recording chops. I learned more about recording music in those lockdown months than I had in the past 10 years. Good thing, too, because I’d soon be working with some of Mankato’s finest musicians.
It’s one thing to watch a band at, say, the Wine Café, and hear their music compete with the bar crowd. It’s another thing entirely to be in the studio, headphones on, listening to every detail of their music. When I recorded Ron Arsenault, Dave Pengra and Billy Steiner, I realized I was in the presence of legends. Those men have been playing together for 40 years. They sing like family.
Speaking of family, "River City Holiday" brought together a few: sisters Maya and Aliya Mukamuri’s powerhouse duet of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” still gives me chills. The one and only Rod Scheitel tickled the ivories on my piano, and his grandson Carter delivered a wonderful vocal for John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas.” Recording the endearing father-daughter duet of Nate and Violette Boots singing “Silent Night” turned a 90-degree summer afternoon into a wintry Christmas Eve. Bee Balm Fields’ swaggering barroom rocker “Holiday Cheer” will heat up anybody’s chilly winter night, as will Professor Fresh’s “An Unseen Nativity,” which, in fact, includes a sample of crackling flames.
On the cooler side, Stacy K’s swanky arrangement of “White Christmas” features Anderson Sisters-esque harmonies; the brushed snare on Hanna Cesario’s jazzy ukulele rendition of “Winter Wonderland” swishes like falling snow, and Dave Sandersfeld’s “Christmas Time Is Here” conjures up nights by the fireside.
Ian Hilmer has been a longtime friend and musical partner, and I found myself on the verge of tears while recording his tender “Christmas Morning.” I won’t name names here, but when I showed a certain friend of The Free Press the final mix of Good Night Gold Dust’s “O Holy Night,” he did, in fact, burst into tears. It’s his favorite Christmas song.
Producing this album was an emotional rollercoaster. I remember the rainy September day my friend/fellow MSU professor/studio wizard Scott LeGere and I recorded the MSU Chamber Singers at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The sound of the choir’s voices reverberating inside the sanctuary transported me to the Christmases of my childhood — except this time without anxiety. There was only hope. After the session, I left the church expecting to see colorful lights on snow-covered houses and shimmering tinsel on telephone poles — but the city was rainy, dark, indifferent to the beautiful rendition of “The First Noel” we’d just recorded.
And I remember years ago, sometime in the darkness of my first Mankato winter, watching the duo formerly known as Fish Frye performing at McGoff’s. Little did I know that one day I’d befriend Ann Fee and Joe Tougas, and that another day I’d record them for a holiday album. When they came to my studio to record their lovely track “Single King,” they both expressed how wonderful it felt to play again after months of quarantine.
In fact, everyone did.
This year stole something from us — time, dreams, life. We’ve looked to the little things for joy — cutout hearts and teddy bears in windows, Zoom hangouts, Tiger King and Baby Yoda. We’ve endured a lot, and while darker days may yet be ahead, for now, we have this: a collection of wintry songs recorded in the sweltering summer, mixed in the crispy fall, ready just in time for the holidays.
At the end of October, when I listened to the album front to back for the first time, I felt connected to something much bigger than songs about snow, Santa and silver bells. These aren’t songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé or Alvin & the Chipmunks. This album stars your friend, neighbor, a member of your family. You’ve probably seen at least one of these musicians performing around town — something that likely won’t happen until next spring. There’s a certain magic in this album that will help us be together while we’re apart. It’s a carol for our city.
