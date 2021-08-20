Dad once told me that all I ever think about is food. He’s wrong. Kind of.
All I ever really think about is tacos. Carnitas, tripas, lengua, chorizo, birria, barbacoa — you name it. Nestle some meat in between a lightly greased corn tortilla with cilantro, onion and salsita, and you’ve got one happy Diana.
Tacos, though technically simple, have a complex history. I’m no gastronomical expert (though my belly may be a good argument against that), nor a chef or a historian, but I do know how to Google. And Google tells me there’s no definite origin of the word “taco,” though there have been many suggestions of where it came from.
One of the theories is that the word comes from the word “tlahco” — a Nahuatl, or Aztec, word — meaning “half” or “in the middle.” There’s evidence that the Indigenous people filled tortillas with fish — making it one of the first recorded “tacos.” And, according to a scholar’s paper, Margaret Parker in “History of Mexican Cuisine,” Spanish conquistador Bernal Díaz Del Castillo documented the first-ever taco party. The party was arranged by Hernán Cortés for his captains.
However, according to the same paper, the taco predates the arrival of the Spanish to Mexico.
The more modern version of the word taco has been traced to the 18th century when Mexican silver miners wrapped gunpowder in paper and named it a “taquito.” The taco around this time was known as a working-class food known as “tacos de minero” or “miner’s tacos,” according to the author of “Planet Taco: A Global History of Mexican Food,” Jeffery M. Pilcher.
Pilcher notes the first time he saw tacos mentioned in the U.S. was in 1905 in a newspaper, but the food was first introduced in the U.S. in the late 1880s.
Pilcher says this is the time where Mexican migrants began to arrive at work, and with workers comes the food. Mexican cuisine food stands were popularized by women who were dubbed the Chili Queens in San Antonio — and queens they were. Their food attracted hundreds of tourists throughout the years. Pictures and history depict the food stands like a party of sorts.
These women, according to texashillcountry.com, would bring their own supplies from their homes to Laredito, where they cooked and served a variety of dishes including tamales, beans and chile to the workers who passed along. They were closed down by the health department, however, for “sanitary reasons.” But their legacy lives on. (By the way, I recommend watching “Truly Texas Mexican,” a documentary on Texas Mexican and Native American food, including the Najavo Taco.)
The neat part of tacos is how it evolved over time. Tacos al Pastor, for example, was inspired by the Lebanese immigrants who came to Mexico in the early 1900s. The cooking method used for these tacos — usually featuring chile, pineapple and achiote paste — was brought by Lebanese immigrants who used a vertical rotisserie.
Tacos árabes are similar; however, instead of the staple ingredients, such as the pineapple, these tacos take inspiration from spices of the Middle East, such as marjoram.
Even for barbacoa, a taco traditionally made from beef head and cheek or goat, the cooking method was inspired by the Taino people of the Caribbean according to Steven Alvarez, a professor at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, cited by thrillist.com.
Hundreds of years later, the taco continues to evolve featuring different flavor profiles from around the world. Dozens of fusion tacos can be found online, and if you go to any food truck, they’re more than likely to have their own variation. There are some taco traditionalists out there, but my favorite fusion is the banh mi taco.
Beyond its rich history, I think the wonder of tacos — besides being delicious — is the internationality of its flavor profiles. The way taco pioneers made it evolve into something that wasn’t just traditionally Mexican but instead mixed with various cultures — that’s something kind of beautiful.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.