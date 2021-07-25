Family lore has it that my grandfather was acquainted with the person who invented the plastic six-pack ring and that not only did he know him, the six-pack ring inventor supposedly invited him to invest in his little idea. But Grandpa decided not to.
While we’ve all made decisions we’ve later regretted, I think about my grandfather every time I see a six-pack of any beverage and wonder what life might have been like if he’d said “yes, please,” instead of “no, thanks.”
Why, I’d probably have gone to one of those fancy pants colleges, the kind that looks more closely at your bank account than your GPA, majored in something along the lines of elegant table decorating or exotic drink mixing, and joined one of the snootier sororities.
After flunking out of my fancy pants college, maybe I could have hung out with the ‘80s version of the Jet Set for a few years before settling down. Then again, those plastic rings have taken a lot of heat for being environmentally unfriendly, so it’s probably for the best Grandpa said no, Jet Set or no Jet Set.
I think every family has one of those “near misses” story. My husband’s family insists that their grandfather was closer than this with the original Good Humor people and that he was asked to toss in a few bucks to get those white ice cream trucks up and running. Unfortunately, he also said no, thanks, thus depriving Mark and his siblings of their own chance to go to flashy colleges not to mention a lifetime supply of Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Éclair ice cream bars.
Another friend swears her great-grandfather was invited to join Admiral Byrd on his expedition to the North Pole, an invitation he also turned down. Finally, and this one has nothing to do with financial investments, only an emotional one, there was somebody’s cousin who had the chance to see the Beatles in concert but didn’t go because she had a piano lesson the next day and was afraid she’d be too tired, although how anyone could choose playing scales above seeing the Fab Four in person is still beyond this girl’s imagination.
All those invites make me wonder why no one ever hears about such near misses nowadays. I’m thinking it might be because there are so many more people on the planet now. Therefore, the lucky chances to be included in fabulous investment opportunities are a lot more spread out. After all, if there are almost 8 billion people in 2021 compared to about 2½ billion in 1950, you can see how your odds of meeting someone who might offer to cut you in on something like the next Amazon or Zoom idea are much lower.
Speaking of odds, I’ve never heard of anyone who knows anyone who’s won a prize from the Publishers Clearing House. I’ve never even known anyone who’s won more than a few hundred dollars from the state lottery although I do know one couple who has been playing faithfully since 1983 — I’d like to add they’re a very deserving couple who would do many good things with the millions they win if those stoopid odds would simply get with the program.
Anyway, back to inventions. I had an idea for one. The recent much welcomed rains made me pull out my umbrella. As I was walking under it, I thought: “Wouldn’t it be great if someone could invent something like an umbrella that protected people from things other than rain? Like calories, opinions and aging?” It could be called The Numbrella because it numbs you from reality.
Barring some kind of outer space alien run laboratory where such an ambitious agenda could be perfected, I don’t see it happening, but just the same, inventors out there, take note.
And please cut me in on any profits. Unlike all those grandparents, cousins and other assorted relatives in the past, I know a good thing when I see one and I’m more than willing to invest a large portion of my future lottery winnings in a feasible design. Who knows? A reality-shielding umbrella has to be at least as popular as plastic six-pack rings and even better, it won’t hurt the environment.
Intrepid inventors out in the galaxy, you’re welcome.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
