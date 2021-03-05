Mom came home after a long day at work and she was visibly frustrated.
I don’t know much, but I do know to avoid Mom in this state. In our household, we’d say, “Ya salió la Garcia,” which translates to “GET OUT OF MOM’S WAY.”
Mom — and Dad, although more on the chill spectrum, too — has a strong, strong, personality. It heightens when she’s been disrespected or felt like she’s been infantilized.
And on this day, as she came barreling in through the front door with groceries and huffing and puffing, I asked her what happened.
She stopped at the post office to buy some stamps, she said. The poor soul, who dared to mess with the wrong woman, threw the stamps at her onto the counter, rather than just handing her the stamps.
This was pre-COVID. So what’d Mom done? She threw her change onto the counter to reciprocate his behavior.
“And he just looked at me in disbelief,” she said. “Who does he think he is? What disrespect.”
Mom and Dad went through obvious culture shocks as we moved to the States in the mid- to late ‘90s. Some obvious ones like a new language and food. Things that, after a few years, became comfortable.
One thing, however, is the seemingly different manners in the U.S. than in Mexico. The stamp guy being a prime example.
A lack of one manner that particularly drives my parents just right up the wall is when people say “What?” instead of “Excuse me?” In Mexico, we say “mande,” a very Mexican-specific word for “Excuse me,” and it’s considered insanely rude to say “What.”
But that’s only part of the reason my parents hate when people say “What” rather than “Excuse me.” The largest reason is that whenever they’d say something fluently in English or stumble on a word or two, they’d be greeted with a loud, demoralizing “WHAT?”
I cringe every time I think about it. Except for the time Dad, mimicking a coworker, said “WHAT” really loudly being fed up with the rudeness. As I said, Dad has his strong, albeit passive-aggressive, personality.
Now, it’s not like I’m talking about old-fashioned or even “elitist” manners — whatever that is. I’m talking about, what I’d think are, universal manners.
You know, say “Please,” when asking for something or saying “Thank you” when you receive help or an item. You’d be surprised at how many people lack those two words in their vocabulary.
I’ve noticed mainly working in the food industry. It was so rare, that when people did say those two phrases, I’d chip in and buy them an extra cookie or their combo.
I’ve encountered some of these rude behaviors like my parents which annoys me at best. Like, if I say “Bless you” and they don’t say “thank you,” then, OK. We’re not facing the bubonic plague anymore, it’s fine.
Or if someone reaches for something on a shelf at the store that I’m clearly in front of without saying “Excuse me,” don’t worry. I’ll say it for them.
And if you cut me off in traffic for no reason, then I just assume you really have to go to the bathroom. I get it, fam.
The lack of manners in a few things isn’t detrimental — unless it’s blatantly disrespectful. That boils my blood and honestly the only time that the true Rojo-Garcia — my mama’s spicy vibes along with dad’s on-point passive-aggressiveness — is let out. Manners, especially ones that show mutual respect, take little effort and go a long way.
For example, look at the person talking to you — or at least make it look like it. Your full attention shows them respect. If not, it just looks like you can’t be bothered by anything, especially them. And be punctual — your time is no more important than theirs.
Also, don’t interrupt people — you’ll have the time to speak, and if you do need to get a word in, say “Excuse me.” And the big one for me, greetings and salutations — say “Hello” or “Goodbye.” It’s rude getting asked to do something before a simple greeting or being dismissed in a conversation without a “Bye.”
And, seriously, don’t throw your cash, items or card onto the counter like the post office guy or like the guy I checked out a few years ago. He completely disregarded what I was telling him about the questions on the credit card terminal and threw his card onto the counter which slid onto the ground. I picked up the card and threw it back onto the counter and continued my spiel.
Hope he never throws his card again.
Showing respect to another human is just courteous — displaying good manners is a simple and free way to show that.
Email etiquette on the other hand ... Don’t even get me started.
