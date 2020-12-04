I officially made it to a month and a half of being smoke free. Hurrah!
My hair no longer vaguely smells like a ‘90s bowling alley. I’ve probably even helped our utility bill by not having to throw my sweatshirts into the wash right away to remove that smoky smell. And according to the Smoke Free app that has tracked my progress, I’m only 14 years, 2 weeks, 2 days, 18 hours and 42 minutes away from decreasing my risk of a heart attack.
That is until the other day when I decided to jump onto my newly purchased Xterra stationary bike that I impulsively bought. OK … and maybe the couple of drinks in my system had something to help out with that, too.
Quitting smoking (thus far) has been the best thing I have done. I’m able to breathe better, my pockets are a little deeper and my breath doesn’t stink. Not as bad, anyway.
But with quitting, I’ve gained a few more pounds than I was really hoping to. The idea of eating a bag of Takis or an ungodly amount of sour gummy worms is better than smoking really got to my head. And my tummy.
So, I bought the stupid bike that almost killed me. OK, so the bike itself didn’t almost kill me, but instead clearly demonstrated the toll smoking had on my lungs and overall health. And before trying it out, I’d been excited for it.
The bike had been something I’d been eyeing for a while. Sitting eight hours a day and not exercising at all is probably up there in the health no-nos, along with smoking.
“Plus,” I said to my husband, “It’s on sale. It’s $20 less than yesterday! Should I do it?”
“Nope. Nuh-uh. I am not going to be making that decision for you, especially right now.”
Oops. Too late. “I already hit the button. It’s on its way.”
He sighed, knowing that come the next day, I would have buyer’s remorse. I mean, it took me a year and half to finally decide to purchase Doc Martens, and I only bought them because they were on 15% off. What does he know, anyway? I reminded him of the time I would bike eight miles a day to and from work, down and up Mankato hills, even after 12-hour shifts.
“Easy peasy exercise,” I said.
“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “We’ll see…”
The thing is, though, I haven’t done that in a really, really, really long time. We’re talking nearly half a decade. And besides biking and being on my feet for eight, nine, 16 hours working up a sweat slinging sandwiches, I haven’t done any other type of exercise. Plus, since that time and now, I’d been smoking for eight years.
Regardless, the bike arrived earlier this week. In my convincing arguments to my husband, I said I could bike in between breaks or even before work. There were so many possibilities to be healthy and lose a couple of pounds along the way.
As soon as the bike arrived, I set up the thing in my office.
It folds up, it’s lightweight and even a cool blue color that matches my office perfectly. The instructions are even foolproof — I set it up in nearly 30 minutes by myself. This is coming from a person who had to rebuild her desk because she put the legs on backward. This bike couldn’t be more perfect, and I’d even be ahead of my New Year’s resolution.
I plopped onto the bike proudly and threw on a podcast to enjoy the ride from the comfort of my very own office. Pedaled, and pedaled, and laughed here and there at the podcast and pedaled some more.
Just as easy as I remember, I’m going to lose weight in no time, I thought. I’d started to plan out my nightly bike rides and daydream about wearing my favorite pants that were slightly too snug now.
Then the burn started to hit. Had I’d already been biking that long to feel it burn?
I looked over at the computer’s clock and it had only been 7 minutes. SEVEN. My heart was racing a little, and I could feel the sweat start to bead in my pits.
Oh, God. What have I done? The burn started to radiate all over my legs and my heart was racing a little more, but I kept the daydream going by fitting well into those damned jeans.
I finally had to stop when my legs were trembling as if I had punished them for being pudgy the last few years. Heart thumping hella fast and out of breath. Everyone has to start somewhere, right? A good first workout in nearly seven years — not.
But at least it’s better than smoking.
