Mary Ann Morness Jensen did not put her paint brushes aside when she was a young mother of five children. The same can be said about the days before her work retirement and during her experiences of being twice widowed.
Creations included in the 92-year-old Mankato woman’s first one-woman show — “A Lifetime of Painting” — now fill the walls of two rooms and several hallway display cases in Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center.
“There are 57 pieces, including those in the halls. Just about all of them belong to my kids.”
In April, several family members converged in Mankato with the pieces Jensen had gifted them. They enjoyed a face-to-face reunion while they helped hang the works created by their matriarch.
The exhibit includes local landscapes, fashion designs, a whimsical cartoon goat and the wooden re-creation of Noah’s Ark she made for a grandchild more than 30 years ago. Staff at the history center managed to find spots for them all throughout the center.
“This is probably the biggest show we’ve had. We had no idea it was going to end up this large,” said Shelley Harrison, BECHS’ curator/archivist.
Jensen’s show originally was slated for early 2020. Then the pandemic hit.
“I had everything ready to go and then she (Harrison) called and said, ‘Stay home.’”
When BECHS was preparing to reopen the center earlier this year, Jensen was contacted about rescheduling her show for April 2022. She did not want to wait that long.
“I’m 92 years old — I may not be around then,” Jensen told the center’s staff.
Photographer Randy Wood agreed to tweak his 2021 exhibit dates so Jensen could use the space from April through June.
“I really appreciate his doing that for me,” she said.
Although “A Lifetime of Painting” is Jensen’s first solo show, items created by her have been part of the history center for decades. A longtime patron of the museum, her second husband, Orv, also was an active volunteer for BECHS.
“Mary Ann’s influence can be seen throughout the building,” Harrison said.
Jensen created figures of pioneers and oxen for a hands-on section in the children’s area. She’s most proud of the permanent display of old Mankato businesses her research and artistic abilities helped create about 20 years ago.
“Paul Hadley and I worked on the diorama together in the late 1990s. All told, it took about nine months to finish. We made it as true to life as it could be.
“A story about it ended up on the front page of The Free Press.”
Jensen had been a designer for the newspaper’s ad department for several years. She had also worked as a freelancer.
She and her first husband, Vic, met as students at an art school in Minneapolis. In the early 1980s, the couple operated a craft shop in Mankato, Creative Hands.
Jensen, who was born in Owatonna nine decades ago, was 13 when an older sister serving in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force sent home a box of oil paints for her.
“I used them to paint on an old canvas window shade.”
Throughout the years, she continued to create on canvas, switching back and forth from oil to watercolor paint.
These days, Jensen enjoys making art, however, the pieces may not be as detailed as her earlier works.
“I don’t have the control I used to have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.