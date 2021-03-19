MANKATO — Marian Anderson’s personal collection of her work now adorns the walls of the Blue Earth County Historical Society. The museum opened an exhibit of these paintings, many of which haven’t been available to the public before.
“There are more of her personal favorites,” said Danelle Erickson, BECHS operations manager.
Anderson was a gifted Mankato artist who created paintings in life-like detail. Many of her original works are featured throughout the community at libraries, museums as well as at the local strip club.
The new exhibit, which opened this week, includes a variety of Anderson’s work — many of the paintings a step away from the wildlife paintings and nostalgia pieces Anderson is well known for.
The works include paintings of French architecture the artist created while staying in France. Another piece is a detailed portrait of Anderson’s friend Kay with her dog. Anderson met Kay while spending six weeks doing a residency at a resort near Brainerd. The two often would have dinner together.
There are pieces from Anderson’s early days as a painter in the collection and others from after she retired.
Some of the work is unfinished and offers a glimpse of the journey Anderson took to create a painting.
The exhibit already was being planned before Anderson died in January at age 84.
“There’s more of an emotional side to it now,” Erickson said of opening the exhibit after Anderson’s death. The display now serves as a tribute of sorts to Anderson’s life and her impact in the community.
When Anderson retired in 2010, she donated her business and many of her paintings to BECHS. The county historical society sells Anderson’s limited-edition prints and operates her website. The exhibit is made of paintings BECHS helped store.
Along with showing Anderson’s personal collection, the show also offers a deeper look into Anderson’s life.
A painting that hung on a wall in her childhood home is part of the exhibit. It depicts a little girl looking at a bird. Anderson would stare at the painting often growing up and it was one of her first inspirations as an artist, Erickson said.
Anderson also wrote notes on the back of her work about her thoughts and feelings during a certain point in her life. On the back of a portrait of a young Anderson is a note that Anderson wrote later in life about how she felt looking at the portrait. These notes have been rewritten and are on display in the gallery.
The exhibit is free for the public and will run through mid-September. The historical society can have 50% of its capacity in the building under current pandemic restrictions, but patrons are encouraged to schedule a time in advance to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.