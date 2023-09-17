When you look at Gregory Euclide’s multi-media artwork on display at the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato, you’re struck by the layers and intricacies and mix of natural and manmade.
Then you talk to him about them and you realize there’s much more to them than meets the eye.
But in addition to being complex as an artist, he’s a longtime teacher. His descriptions combine the abstract and the concrete, coming together to create a verbal picture as rewarding and revealing as his multi-media works.
“When I’m in the studio, a lot of this stuff ends up looking flat,” Euclide said while standing in front of one piece that was lit to cast shadows on the piece and onto the wall behind. “But when you’re here, you get to see a fairly crisp shadow, and it kind of doubles the intensity of the work.”
He compared the technique he uses to looking through a drape hanging on a window. Even though the curtain is closed, you can see shadows and shapes of trees outside.
Euclide’s work is in the rotunda at the Carnegie until Sept. 30, while in the side gallery are works by Letha Kelsey. Together, the exhibit is called “susurration,” which means “whispering, murmuring or rustling.”
“What I love about the way these two exhibits interact with one another is that they both kind of ask the viewer to get up close and personal,” said Charlie Leftridge, Carnegie executive director.
“And you get to experience it in different ways than you do framed works, where you can get up close and see a lot of detail in different ways. The work is so different, but I think there’s a kind of through line in that way.”
In his paintings, Euclide uses that almost soft focus of images contrasted with sharper, true representations to help create perspective. Many of his designs are fashioned on walks through nature he has taken, where the movement through the woods brings out different perspectives and a parallax effect.
“I think almost all of the works on canvas have a very similar motif, which is just kind of River Valley, which has a strong sense of perspective and depth. Yeah, that’s a whole different ball of wax” than his layered multi-media pieces.
These dimensional pieces might include what appears to be a straightforward painting as a base, but that is torn and folded to create texture and spaces to incorporate other features. That could include such elements as an aerial perspective with a Monopoly-style house, outcroppings of Styrofoam disguised as rocks and reconstructed moss scraped from his French doors to be trees and shrubs.
The process he developed for that hearkens back, he said, to the time when property began to be viewed as having value. While an agrarian society was surrounded by nature that was seen as utilitarian, when people moved to cities they sought ways to bring those views with them.
Thus was created paintings or murals, created on a wall that included a painted frame to duplicate the view seen in nature. He duplicated that process in the studio, when he ripped through flat paintings to reveal the wall behind.
“The first time I did that, I just started painting on the studio wall,” he said. “OK, I’m not going to be able to skin the wall or take it somewhere, so I just laid down three or four layers of paper. I knew I was going to break through them.”
With watercolor, he could replicate the movement of water elements on the paper, often bending and pinning the paper to maintain the shape. This process created additional surfaces on which to create.
“If you think about a cliff face, if you have a nice smooth cliff like this, not much is going to grow, right? But if a rock breaks away and you have a horizontal shelf, then debris from up above will fall on it, and then turns into soil, and then the seed falls there.
“All of a sudden, you have stuff growing out of the side of that cliff. So, that was kind of like a metaphor for what was happening in the world where the moment I went to three-dimensional within the surface, then it felt really natural to put relief elements on those things.”
The Styrofoam, which he finds on his walks, begins the process of bringing the effects of humankind to the natural scene. Images of power lines mix with trees along the horizon, and round holes in the ground represent the mining of natural resources within the idyllic.
Created materials aren’t the only elements he incorporates into his pieces. In one, a fern casts a red shadow on the paper behind it. This detail can’t be created with an X-acto knife.
“I’ll take one of the leaves off, go home, scan it in, put it into Illustrator (software), put it through my laser cutter, and then I have that exact fern made out of paper that I can play with in the composition,” he said. The result appears natural and manipulated at the same time.
In some ways, Euclide’s creative process is a duplication of the walk through nature during which he gained the sensory input. When viewing the finished works, the viewer is also invited to take that walk with him.
“They’re not just supposed to be beautiful scenes that you escape into,” he said. “But they’re also supposed to have some reference to the desire for humans to have a wondering or explorative mindset.”
If You Go What: “Susurration,” a exhibit featuring the works of Letha Kelsey and Gregory Euclide Where: Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St. When: Gallery hours are 12-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.