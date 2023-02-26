Jonathan Zierdt was best-known to the Mankato community for helping found and then direct Greater Mankato Growth, an organization that combined the old models of chamber of commerce, industrial development corporation and tourism bureau under one roof.
The end of his life at age 52 was focused on men’s health and providing those suffering from cancer with guidance, support and a care pack to help ease end-of-life struggles. Within the Mankato Area Foundation, the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund was established.
Although gone for nearly four years, he is still contributing to that fund by sharing his lifelong passion for photography in an exhibit opening March 3 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. “Photographic Journeys: Work by Jonathan Zierdt” runs through April 29, with an opening reception March 4.
“It was being in the field, behind the lens, that brought him the greatest joy in his hours of greatest need,” wrote Jonathan’s wife, Ginger, for the exhibit.
“He often remarked, ‘When I’m shooting, for those moments, I’m transported in time to a place where there is no cancer. Photography is my escape — cancer cannot find me there. I am fully alive.”
More than 50 photographs featuring nature and architecture in Minnesota, Iceland, Israel and several national parks make up the exhibit. All photos are available for purchase, with a share of proceeds going to the JZ Cancer Fund.
After Jonathan’s death in March 2019, Ron Vetter, who served on the GMG Board, spoke of Zierdt’s enthusiasm for photography in a Free Press story.
“He and Ginger would do driving trips to Montana and elsewhere. Their trips focused around photography. And he’d get up (at home) very early and go outdoors and photograph things,” Vetter said.
Jonathan worked hard for his hobby as a kid. Ginger remembered that in 1984, with money from working at a local drugstore as a stock boy burning a hole in his pocket, he bought his dream camera: the Canon AE-1. He shot rolls of 35mm film, dropping them off at his workplace and then waiting anxiously for them to return as prints.
In college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, he learned more by taking a technical shooting and darkroom studio course. He loved learning how to make pictures and spent his time and money experimenting and “getting wonderfully lost” in the darkroom, Ginger wrote.
It was Aug. 16, 1989, while he was a college senior, that he took the photos that now reside with his parents, Jack and Judy, in their Rochester home.
“Going back through some stuff that we’ve got here, we did find one box of slides that Jonathan had, where he took a series of shots about an eclipse of the moon,” Jack Zierdt said via Zoom.
He held up a small pad of paper, onto which Jonathan had made notes about aperture size and shutter speed, among other things.
When told about his fascination with photography and darkrooms, Judy realized she must have shared with her son stories about her father, Gordon, and how he planned, shot and developed photos for the family’s Christmas cards during her childhood years.
Judy’s parents moved to the West Coast in 1969, just a few years after Jonathan was born, so he wouldn’t have had any firsthand memories of his grandfather’s photographic interest.
“I may have talked to him about my father and our house in Minneapolis that my parents built way back in 1935,” she said. “(My dad) had a darkroom down in our basement. Photography was a big hobby.”
Ginger remarked that after college graduation, Jonathan devoted his energies to professional work and service activities. His beloved camera and accessories were tucked away in the iconic green Canon bag for nearly 25 years.
When he rediscovered his love of photography, the art had moved from film to digital, Ginger continued. He purchased a simplistic digital camera, a Sony Cybershot, and began exploring.
“While the equipment was simple, the photos produced were complex and interesting — the photographer artist in Jonathan reemerged,” she wrote. His colleague and friend, Brian Fowler of Quality Photo/SPX, recognized his skills.
Fowler’s daughter, Bridget Larson, became Jonathan’s teacher as he again dove into photography with his new EOS 5D Mark IV camera, his “Big Boy Canon.”
“Between the summer of 2017 and fall of 2018, Jonathan and the Big Boy Canon traveled to Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Arches and Glacier National Parks; Iceland and Israel; and rooftops across Mankato, Minnesota,” Ginger wrote. He returned to his favorite subjects: nature and architecture.
In the spirit of going “all in,” Jonathan incorporated a business for such endeavors as the rooftop photo that became a marquee wall-piece that he was commissioned for a couple’s newly renovated home.
“To have my art invited into a family’s home … well, it’s one of the finest compliments I’ve ever received,” Ginger remembered him saying.
It makes sense that when Jonathan created a photography business he would call it “J. Gordon Studios.” His grandfather’s name was also his middle name. That name is where it should be, attached to their shared intense love of the art of photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.