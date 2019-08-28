Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Sept. 28 at 424 Warren St. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union Gallery — Works by Fashion Photography Club Tuesday through Sept. 23 on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — Photographer Regan Golden’s artist-in-residence exhibit “chrono-flora” through Sept. 16 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Reception 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery — “Imaginary Memories: A Collection of Fantastical Art by Steve Leske through Sept. 13 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 410 Project — Illustrations by Alex Judkins Friday through Sept. 15 at 523 S. Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Beauty Will Save the World: Works by Lisa Bierer” through Saturday at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Maggie Elstad’s “Eagles” Community Room exhibit, “Creative Genius: ICAN of Waseca” Great Hall Gallery exhibit and “Work in Progress” Beckmann Gallery exhibit through Sept. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
