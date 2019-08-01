Draheim at Arts Center of Saint Peter

A series of large works inspired by Mankato Ballet are part of Peggy Draheim's retrospective exhibit Friday through Aug. 24 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.

Arts Center of St. Peter — Paintings and drawings by Peggy Draheim Friday through Aug. 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Reception for “Art Works Through Five Decades” 3-5 p.m. Saturday; 3:30 p.m. artist’s remarks. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — American Legion exhibit “A 100 Years and a Million Stories: A History of the American Legion” through Aug. 30 and Grace Keir’s exhibit of quilts: “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Sept. 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Emy Frentz Gallery — Works by Todd Leiferman Friday through Aug. 23 at 523 S. Second St. Reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Four Pillars Gallery — League of Women Voters traveling exhibit this month on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 410 Project — Paintings by Jessi Klitzke through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Beauty Will Save the World: Works by Lisa Bierer” through Aug. 31 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags