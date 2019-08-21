Four Pillars Leske

Works by Steve Leske through Sept. 13 at Four Pillars Gallery on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — American Legion exhibit “A 100 Years and a Million Stories: A History of the American Legion” through Aug. 30 and Grace Keir’s exhibit of quilts: “Fourth Generation Quilter” through Sept. 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Arts Center of St. Peter — Paintings and drawings by Peggy Draheim through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County: The Gag Family”, “Wet Stills and Dry Agents: Brown County and the Prohibition Years” and “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Emy Frentz Gallery — Works by Todd Leiferman through Friday at 523 S. Second St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Four Pillars Gallery — “Imaginary Memories: A Collection of Fantastical Art by Steve Leske through Sept. 13 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 410 Project — “Pathways: Installation by Luke Splinter” through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Beauty Will Save the World: Works by Lisa Bierer” through Aug. 31 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.

Waseca Arts Center — Maggie Elstad’s “Eagles” Community Room exhibit, “Creative Genius: ICAN of Waseca” Great Hall Gallery exhibit and “Work in Progress” Beckmann Gallery exhibit through Sept. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Features Editor, Mankato Free Press Associate Editor, Mankato Magazine