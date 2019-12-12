Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 at 424 Warren St.; Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Tiny Treasure Makers and Minneopa Photo Contest displays at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Carnegie Members’ Exhibition through Dec. 21 at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery — “Art Education Curates SAL” exhibit through Friday in MSU Centennial Student Union’s lower level. Gallery open during student center hours.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Resident Artist Exhibit through Dec. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 4-8 p.m. Thursday.
Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Jan. 3 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister” and “Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through Jan. 31 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
South Central College — “Portraits of Admiration: The People That Made Me: Drawings and illustrations by Eddie Snow” through Wednesday in conference center atrium.
The 410 Project — Sculptures by Meghan Rosenau through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Saturday at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter.
VINE Community Center — Textile works on display through Dec. 27 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.; exhibit may be viewed during center hours.
Waseca Arts Center — All School Show through Dec. 28 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.