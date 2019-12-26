Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Sunday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Tuesday at 424 Warren St.; Holiday will affect museum hours.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Tiny Treasure Makers and Minneopa Photo Contest displays at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library holiday hours.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display through Saturday at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday will affect museum hours. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Resident Artist Exhibit through Friday at 523 S. Second St. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Jan. 3 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Waseca Arts Center — All School Show through Saturday at 200 State St., Waseca. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
