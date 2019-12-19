Menzel Village

The Menzel Village is on display at Brown County Historical Society's museum in New Ulm through the Christmas season. Louise Fritsche began in 1937 to collect German ceramic village pieces, one is more than 100 years old. The collection was donated to the BCHS in 1983.

 Courtesy Brown County Historical Society

Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Holiday will affect gallery hours.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 31 at 424 Warren St.; Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Tiny Treasure Makers and Minneopa Photo Contest displays at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.

Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Carnegie Members’ Exhibition through Saturday at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. today 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Emy Frentz Gallery — Resident Artist Exhibit through Dec. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Holiday will affect gallery hours.

Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Jan. 3 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Holiday will affect gallery hours.

Waseca Arts Center — All School Show through Dec. 28 at 200 State St., Waseca. Holiday will affect gallery hours.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0