Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 31 at 424 Warren St.; Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Friday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Tiny Treasure Makers and Minneopa Photo Contest displays at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Carnegie Members’ Exhibition through Saturday at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. today 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Resident Artist Exhibit through Dec. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Jan. 3 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Waseca Arts Center — All School Show through Dec. 28 at 200 State St., Waseca. Holiday will affect gallery hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.