Arts Center of St. Peter — Wood engravers’ third triennial exhibition through Dec. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club’s exhibit and “Then and Now” through Nov. 23 and “Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” through Dec. 21 at 424 Warren St.; Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Vintage tobacco tins and pop bottles displays at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Village holiday display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2019 Carnegie Members’ Exhibition through Dec. 21 at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery — “Art Education Curates SAL” exhibit through Dec. 13 in MSU Centennial Student Union’s lower level. Gallery open during student center hours.
Emy Frentz Gallery — Resident Artist Exhibit Friday through Dec. 27 at 523 S. Second St. Reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 4-8 p.m. Thursday.
Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show Friday through Jan. 3 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
MSU Conkling Gallery — “Senior Show 2” works by second group of graduating seniors through Friday at 139 Nelson Hall. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister” and “Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through Jan. 31 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “the patience is in the living: Works by visual artist/St. Paul Academy and Summit School instructor Mara Duvra” through Wednesday in Schaefer Fine Arts Center Art Wing. Hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The 410 Project — Sculptures by Meghan Rosenau through Dec. 15 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Treaty Site History Center — “North Mankato: Strolling Through 150 Years” through Dec. 14 at 1851 N. Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
VINE Community Center — Textile works on display through Dec. 27 on the fifth floor at 421 E. Hickory St.; exhibit may be viewed during center hours.
Waseca Arts Center — All School Show through Dec. 28 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — All Student Art Show through Dec. 12 at 700 Luther Drive; Reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.