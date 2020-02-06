Wilkins

One of the works by Greg T. Wilkins on display at Carnegie Art Center. Works by Patty Ruskey, Lynn Rozen and Jason Toupence aalso showing through Feb. 22 at 120 South Broad St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

Arts Center of St. Peter — “10 Years of Summers: Paintings by William Bukowski” through Feb. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — LEGO Club creations and Thursday Reading Club and Key City Kennel Club displays this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.

Carnegie Art Center — Works by Greg T. Wilkins, Patty Ruskey, Lynn Rozen and Jason Toupence through Feb. 22 at 120 South Broad St. Reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Display of art education books through Monday gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Conkling Gallery, MSU — Master of Arts student Roberta Zamma-Gallarati’s works Mnday through Feb. 21 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Four Pillars Gallery — “Terra Marique: Works by printmakers Sarah Huttner and Josh Guth” through Feb. 21 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 410 Project — “Painting Songs: Text-based, mixed media works by David Rogers” through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — Works by Pam Bidelman of St. Peter through Feb. 26 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.

Waseca Arts Center — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee Exhibit concludes today at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Ceramics by Juana Arias and other area artists through Saturday on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — “The North American Indian” Through Feb. 29, 206 1st St. N., Montgomery

