Arts Center of St. Peter — “10 Years of Summers: Paintings by William Bukowski” through Feb. 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — LEGO Club creations, Thursday Reading Club and Key City Kennel Club displays this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Greg T. Wilkins, Patty Ruskey, Lynn Rozen and Jason Toupence through Feb. 22 at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Printmakers exhibit opens Monday in gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — Master of Arts student Roberta Zamma-Gallarati’s works through Feb. 21 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Four Pillars Gallery — “Terra Marique: Works by printmakers Sarah Huttner and Josh Guth” through Feb. 21 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza” Monday through April 19 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Lecture 3:30 p.m. March 22 in Bjorling Recital Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — Annual juried exhibition Friday through March 1 at 523 S. Front St. Reception with awards presentation 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — “The North American Indian: Photographs by Edward S. Curtis” through Feb. 29, at 206 1st St. N., Montgomery. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — Works by Pam Bidelman of St. Peter through Feb. 26 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Southern Minnesota Juried High School Exhibit through March 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Reception 5-7 p.m. today. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Mixed-media works on paper by Brad and Ann Widness through March 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Reception and artists’ lecture 7 p.m. today. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
