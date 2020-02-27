Curtis Exhibit

"Jicarilla Women" — one of the works in the exhibit “The North American Indian: Photographs by Edward S. Curtis” through Saturday at Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center 206 1st St. N., Montgomery.

 Courtesy Richard Church for the Muskegon Museum of Art

Arts Center of St. Peter — “10 Years of Summers: Paintings by William Bukowski” through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — LEGO Club creations, Thursday Reading Club and Key City Kennel Club displays this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.

Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Printmakers exhibit through March 6 in gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Conkling Gallery, MSU — Works by Master of Arts student Sarah Huttner — Monday through March 23 in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Reception 7 p.m. March 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza” through April 19 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Lecture 3:30 p.m. March 22 in Bjorling Recital Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 410 Project — Annual juried exhibition through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — “The North American Indian: Photographs by Edward S. Curtis” through Saturday at 206 1st St. N., Montgomery. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Waseca Arts Center — Southern Minnesota Juried High School Exhibit through March 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Mixed-media works on paper by Brad and Ann Widness through March 28 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

