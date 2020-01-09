Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit "A Century of Civic Engagement" opens Saturday at 424 Warren St. Reception 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — "Then and Now" photo exhibit and fossil display at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — "Art and Artists of Brown County" exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — "Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister" and"Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art" exhibits through Jan. 31 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — Works by Pam Bidelman of St. Peter Friday through Feb. 26 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Reception 3-5 p.m. Friday. Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee Exhibit through Feb. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Reception for all 2018 grantees 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
