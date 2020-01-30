The 410 Project — “Painting Songs”: Text-based, mixed media works by David Rogers through Feb. 9 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — League of Women Voters Minnesota’s traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement” and artwork by Jane Horton through March 28 at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — “Then and Now” photo exhibit and fossil display this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Display of art education books throughout Feb. 10 in gallery on lower level of CSU. Gallery hours 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — Ceramic constructions by Kevin Snipes, visiting artist from Wesleyan College, through Friday in 139 Nelson Hall, MSU Department of Art. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Four Pillars Gallery — “Terra Marique: Works by printmakers Sarah Huttner and Josh Guth” through Feb. 21 in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister” and”Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” exhibits through Friday in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — Works by Pam Bidelman of St. Peter through Feb. 26 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee Exhibit through Feb. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Ceramics by Juana Arias and other area artists through Feb. 8 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
