Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Fossil display and Blue Earth County Historical Society’s “Then and Now” photo exhibit at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Friday in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister” and “Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” exhibits reopens 9 a.m. Monday and will be on display through Jan. 31 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.
Waseca Arts Center — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee Exhibit opens Tuesday at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
