Artist Maurice Prendergast’s (1858-1924) “Cottage at Dinard” from 1891 is among the collection of watercolors on display at the Hillstrom. The exhibit, along with the exhibit "Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister" may be viewed after the museum reopens Monday.

 Photos courtesy of the Hillstrom Museum of Art

Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Fossil display and Blue Earth County Historical Society’s “Then and Now” photo exhibit at 100 E. Main St. Exhibit may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Art and Artists of Brown County” exhibit through June at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission: $7 adults; senior and military discounts available.

Four Pillars Gallery — 11th Annual ArtScape Juried Art Show through Friday in gallery on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Eloquent Objects: African Works from the Collection of Ruth and Raymond Reister” and “Watercolors in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” exhibits reopens 9 a.m. Monday and will be on display through Jan. 31 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.

Waseca Arts Center — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation Artist Grantee Exhibit opens Tuesday at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

