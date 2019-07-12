Emy Frentz Gallery — Juried exhibition “Flowers in Bloom” Friday through July 26 at 523 S. Second St. Reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 12. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Arts Center of St. Peter — Works by arts center members through July 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Library, Mankato — Relay for Life display on view this month at 100 E. Main St. Exhibits may be viewed during library hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Ongoing American Legion exhibit “A 100 Years and a Million Stories: A History of the American Legion” through August at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Loyalty and Dissent” Brown County and World War I”, “U.S. Dakota War of 1862” and Korean War Air Force pilot Robert Niemann tribute exhibits on display at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Josh Winkler, Andrew Judkins and Rachel James through July 27 at 120 S. Broad St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Beauty Will Save thFrom the Streets of Italy: Paintings by Peggy Draheim” on display at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
First Congregational United Church of Christ — New Life Through Transitions Art Exhibit through July 25 at 150 Stadium Road. Works by Mary Gitter-Zehnder, Kay Herbst Helms, Virginia LaFrance, Terri Michels, Jim Muyres, Ann Obernolte, Doug Wood and Randy Wood.
Four Pillars Gallery — League of Women Voters traveling exhibit this month on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12.
The 410 Project — Paintings and mixed media works by Olivia Sirek through Sunday, July 14, at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Waseca Arts Center — “A Journey in Boundaries: Works by Areala Kumaraea and Ann Price through Aug. 2 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
